Bangkok, Thailand. 17 May 2024

FIFA Congress 2024

The 74th FIFA Congress will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 May 2024. It will be the first time that Thailand has hosted a FIFA Congress, as 211 Member Associations come together to vote on a number of key issues - including confirmation of the host nation or nations of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

FIFA CONGRESS HISTORY

73rd FIFA Congress, Kigali 2023

Gianni Infantino was re-elected unopposed to lead global football’s governing body for another four years, during the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda.

72nd FIFA Congress, Doha 2022

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed three main topics at the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha including investment in football development, conflict resolution and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

71st FIFA Congress, Zurich 2021

The 71st FIFA Congress has unanimously voted to bring the bidding process for the hosting of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in line with the process for the men’s FIFA World Cup™. The allocation of all future hosts will be voted on by the FIFA Congress,...

70th FIFA Congress, Zurich 2020

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent out a message of encouragement to all 211 of FIFA’s member associations (MAs) via videoconference today as the FIFA Congress convened remotely for the first time ever.

69th FIFA Congress, Paris 2019

The 69th FIFA Congress convened in Paris and, by acclamation, re-elected Gianni Infantino as the President of FIFA until 2023.

68th FIFA Congress, Moscow 2018

The FIFA Congress took place in Moscow for its 68th gathering. Member Associations from across the globe met on 13 June. The vote was cast to see who would host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

67th FIFA Congress, Manama 2017

FIFA’s 211 member associations assembled in May 2017 in Manama, Bahrain for the 67th FIFA Congress. The organisation’s supreme body made a few important decisions to validate reports on FIFA’s activities and, more importantly, to agree on key steps ...

66th FIFA Congress, Mexico City 2016

The 66th FIFA Congress kicked off a new era for FIFA and global football with the announcement of a “step change” in FIFA’s investment in football development, new FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura...

