On 4 October 2024, the Court of Justice of the European Union issued its judgment in the case C-650/22 FIFA v. BZ concerning the football player Lassana Diarra. This judgment contains different considerations in relation, mainly, to Article 17 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP). FIFA sees this judgment as an opportunity to engage with the worldwide football community, to discuss and assess possible improvements to its current regulatory framework. FIFA wishes to invite all interested parties (groups or individuals) to participate in a Global Discussion Forum. The purpose of this Global Discussion Forum is to have an extensive, detailed, open and transparent consultation process, gathering all the views from all affected stakeholders worldwide, but also including experts and all other interested and/or affected parties, organisations or individuals. FIFA welcomes any constructive proposals, feedback or suggestions with regard to its regulatory framework around article 17 RSTP. If you are interested in this process, please feel free to send us your views together with any further observations, by no later than 15 November 2024.