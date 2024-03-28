Information
www.conmebol.com

Autopista Aeropuerto Internacional - Km 12,

Avenida Sudamericana,

2060 LUQUE, GRAN ASUNCIÓN

Paraguay

Phone: +595-21/645 781

Email:secretaria@conmebol.com

Fax: +595-21/645 791

Alejandro DOMINGUEZ

Paraguay

Paraguay

Ramon JESURUN

Colombia

Colombia

Jose ASTIGARRAGA

Paraguay

Paraguay
Updates From CONMEBOL

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the confederation.

Barracas Central’s players celebrate after winch te Liga Nacional de Futsal Argentina. Photo: courtesy of of AFA Desarrollo
FIFA Forward
FIFA Forward the catalyst for Argentina’s national futsal league
28 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 16: Players of Bolivia celebrate after winning a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Bolivia and Peru at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 16, 2023 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images)
Football Development
Growth through competing the objective for Bolivia in FIFA Series 2024™
21 Mar 2024
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Yacine Brahimi and Mohammed Belaili of Algeria celebrate victory in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Quarter-Final match between Morocco and Algeria at Al Thumana Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Algeria gets FIFA Series green light
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
30th January 2021 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Libertadores Cup, Final, Palmeiras versus Santos The winners trophy in profile PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12263863 DiaEsportivo
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
How the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores draw shapes the race for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Lazio at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Atlético Madrid or Juventus set to book place in Mundial de Clubes 25™ as qualifying race continues
CONMEBOL

CONMEBOL ASSOCIATIONS

Argentina
Argentina
Bolivia
Bolivia
Brazil
Brazil
Chile
Chile
Colombia
Colombia
Ecuador
Ecuador
Paraguay
Paraguay
Peru
Peru
Uruguay
Uruguay
Venezuela
Venezuela