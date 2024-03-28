Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.conmebol.com
Address
Autopista Aeropuerto Internacional - Km 12,
Avenida Sudamericana,
2060 LUQUE, GRAN ASUNCIÓN
Paraguay
Contact
Phone: +595-21/645 781
Email:secretaria@conmebol.com
Fax: +595-21/645 791
Organisation
President
Alejandro DOMINGUEZ
Paraguay
Vice President
Ramon JESURUN
Colombia
General Secretary
Jose ASTIGARRAGA
Paraguay
Updates From CONMEBOL
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the confederation.
