Sustainability

This commitment has translated into concrete actions to protect our planet, in particular around FIFA’s flagship events. FIFA measured, took steps to reduce and then offset the greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) related to the operations of the FIFA World Cup™ tournaments of Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. For Qatar 2022, the GHG emissions directly related to the tournament and within the operational control of the tournament organisers as per the GHG accounting report were offset, while offsettingof GHG emissions outside the operational control of the organisers (international fan and media travel and accommodation) is still being implemented and finalised by Qatar. For the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, FIFA has also offset the emissions under its operational control.