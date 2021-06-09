What we do
FIFA is offering eight new women’s football development programmes for the 2020-2023 period
All FIFA member associations are eligible to apply now for these programmes
Programmes aim to provide member associations with access to additional tailored expertise and support to develop women’s football
In line with FIFA’s Women’s Football Strategy, the FIFA Women’s Development Programme aims to provide all 211 member associations with the opportunity to apply for and access additional resources and specialist expertise to develop women’s football at a national level.
Member associations will be able to apply for support across eight key areas of women’s football development during the 2020-2023 period. In addition to financial assistance to cover the costs in selected programmes, the FIFA Women’s Development Programme will also provide MAs with access to women’s football experts, additional equipment and technical support within FIFA in order to develop women’s football in their country.
To boost further growth, FIFA has increased the number of participating teams for the next edition in 2023 from 24 to 32, while also announcing that we will double our investment in women’s football to USD 1 billion in the current cycle. Underpinning these efforts is a robust strategy with concrete objectives like increasing the number of female players to 60 million by 2026.
The FIFA Women’s Development Programme underlines FIFA’s commitment to supporting MAs in developing the women’s game and builds upon the solid foundations laid by the FIFA Forward Programme. It also follows the recent announcement of an additional USD 500,000 grant per MA as part of the COVID-19 Relief Plan that will be specifically allocated to women’s football.
The programmes on offer are as follows