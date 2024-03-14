22. Intangible assets

Internally developed intangible assets mainly comprise the initial set-up costs for the FIFA+ platform, which has been reclassified from intangible assets under development, the platform having been launched in 2022. The internally developed intangible assets as at 31 December 2023 have a carrying amount of USD 19.5 million (2022: USD 25.3 million) and a remaining amortisation period of three years. Acquired intangible assets mainly include FIFA’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system as well as other related software.