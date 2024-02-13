TRANSFER MATCHING SYSTEM
An online system that makes international transfers of players between clubs quicker, smoother and more transparent.
Within the FIFA Legal & Compliance Division, the Regulatory Enforcement Department is in charge of running and administrating the Transfer Matching System (TMS).
The Regulatory Enforcement Department has one objective in mind: to make the football transfer market better. The department contributes towards the growth and improvement of the football transfer market by simplifying and standardising transfer processes. Based on FIFA’s knowledge of transfers, regulations and technology, the department is committed to developing high-quality products and services designed to meet stakeholder and customer needs.