The FIFA Clearing House is an integral part of FIFA’s ongoing commitment to introducing fundamental changes to the football transfer system. The idea of establishing a clearing house came from the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee and was then endorsed by the FIFA Council back in October 2018, as part of the first reform package of the transfer system. The FIFA Clearing House ensures that training rewards (training compensation and solidarity contribution) are paid to the clubs that deserve them. Thanks to the FIFA Clearing House, the amount distributed each year to training clubs has grown significantly. The main objectives of the FCH are to: