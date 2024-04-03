Legal | Football Regulatory

Agents

About
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: A view of the FIFA sign during Dinner after the 2nd FIFA Women's Corporate Tournament at HoF, Home of FIFA on September 23, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
AGENTS
Information on the preliminary injunction granted by the Landgericht Dortmund in the procedure 8 O 1/23 (Kart)

As an integral part of the Football Regulatory Subdivision, the Agents Department is primarily responsible for leading FIFA’s strategic project of the re-regulation of the football agent industry in accordance with FIFA’s Strategic Objectives 2024-27. The project started in late 2017 with consultations with member associations, stakeholders and agent organisations and has now been implemented with the approval of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations. 

The Agents Department manages the procedures relating to disputes involving Football Agents decided by the Agents Chamber of the Football Tribunal and the licence applications to become and remain a FIFA-licensed Football Agent.

Please click here to access all Football Agents licensed by FIFA.

Cookie Settings