Match Agent Licence

Apart from their competitive matches such as qualifications for the FIFA World Cup™, all FIFA member associations’ teams play friendly matches throughout the year in accordance with the FIFA International Match Calendar and the Regulations Governing International Matches.

All FIFA member associations are free to arrange friendly matches independently at any level using their own secretariat staff and in accordance with the relevant regulations.

In some cases, member associations belonging to different confederations may decide to engage the services of individuals to arrange friendly matches between their teams. Such individuals must be in possession of a FIFA match agent licence in accordance with the Match Agents Regulations.

The Agents Department is actively reviewing the current regulatory framework for match agents in order to modernise the profession and improve standards in the future.

Becoming a FIFA Match Agent

Any individual can become a match agent by submitting a written and substantiated request to the Agents Department. Such request must include the following:

a signed letter of request with a personal declaration that a candidate is fully conversant with the terms of the Match Agents Regulations and the Regulations governing the application of the Statutes ;

official written confirmation from a FIFA member association supporting the application confirming that: - a candidate applying for the licence has a good reputation; and - it does not object to the candidate acting as Match Agent;

professional liability insurance policy together with the Match Agent Insurance Policy Submission Form; and

a passport-format photo with a neutral background.

All applications are to be sent to regulatory@fifa.org. The licence is free of charge.

Maintaining the licence