Apart from their competitive matches such as qualifications for the FIFA World Cup™, all FIFA member associations’ teams play friendly matches throughout the year in accordance with the FIFA International Match Calendar and the Regulations Governing International Matches.

FIFA Regulations Governing International Matches
Men's International Match Calendar 2023-2030

All FIFA member associations are free to arrange friendly matches independently at any level using their own secretariat staff and in accordance with the relevant regulations.

In some cases, member associations belonging to different confederations may decide to engage the services of individuals to arrange friendly matches between their teams. Such individuals must be in possession of a FIFA match agent licence in accordance with the Match Agents Regulations.

Match Agents Regulations
FIFA Match Agents

The Agents Department is actively reviewing the current regulatory framework for match agents in order to modernise the profession and improve standards in the future.

Becoming a FIFA Match Agent

Any individual can become a match agent by submitting a written and substantiated request to the Agents Department. Such request must include the following:

All applications are to be sent to regulatory@fifa.org. The licence is free of charge.

Maintaining the licence

There is no annual licence fee paid to FIFA. In order to keep their licence active, a Match Agent has to maintain their required insurance policy at all times and submit proof of renewal to the Agents department for review before the expiry date to prevent automatic suspension. Each submission of their insurance policy for review has to be accompanied by the prescribed Match Agent Insurance Policy Submission Form to regulatory@fifa.org.

Last updated: Thursday 24 October 2024 at 14:12
