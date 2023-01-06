Agents

How to become a licenced Football Agent

AGENTS
Information on the preliminary injunction granted by the Landgericht Dortmund in the procedure 8 O 1/23 (Kart)

The Exam path

To obtain a licence to act as a Football Agent, you must apply via the FIFA Agent Platform.

For those candidates who are not exempt from taking the FIFA football agent exam, the first step to obtain a licence to act as a Football Agent is to submit an application via the FIFA Agent Platform. 

Certain eligibility requirements must be met. Check the FIFA Football Agent Regulations for further details. 

If your application is successful, you will be invited to sit the FIFA Football Agent Exam.  

The exam lasts 60 minutes and comprises twenty multiple choice questions designed to test your knowledge of FIFA regulations and the football transfer system. The pass mark is 75%. You will have to bring your own laptop and provide your own internet connection to take the exam. 

Circular 1919_Amendments to the Football Agent Regulations and implementation of an online exam as of 2025

Following discussions among the members of the FIFA Football Agent Working Group in June 2024, FIFA decided to reduce the period during which applications can be submitted (application period) to 45 days and to hold one exam per year as from 2025.

As result, please see below the relevant information regarding the next exam:

June 2025

Application period: 4 March 2025 to 17 April 2025

Exam date: 18 June 2025

FIFA Agent Platform - Applicant Manual

