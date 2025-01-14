Transfer system
FIFA launches second edition of Executive Programme in Football Agency
14 Jan 2025
Agents
FIFA publishes 2024 annual report on football agents
19 Dec 2024
Legal
Seventh edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review to take place in Miami on 27-28 February 2025
4 Nov 2024
Agents
Football Agent Working Group holds second meeting
15 Dec 2023
Agents
Agent service fees reach all-time high in 2023
14 Dec 2023
Legal
FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2024 to take place in Tokyo on 1-2 February 2024
17 Oct 2023
Legal
FIFA & ECA Legal Conference: Football Contracts 2023
5 Oct 2023
Agents
FIFA Football Agent Regulations to fully enter into force as of 1 October
29 Sept 2023
Agents
Information on the preliminary injunction granted by the Landgericht Dortmund in the procedure 8 O 1/23 (Kart)
8 Sept 2023
Agents
Total of 10,383 candidates register for second FIFA football agent exam
10 Aug 2023
Agents
FIFA welcomes CAS decision on FIFA Football Agent Regulations
24 Jul 2023
Legal
FIFA holds positive talks with Members of the European Parliament on FIFA Football Agent Regulations
13 Jul 2023
Football Tribunal
FIFA publishes Guide to Submitting claims before the Football Tribunal
10 Jul 2023
Agents
Football Agent Working Group holds first meeting at Home of FIFA
26 May 2023
Agents
Fifty-two per cent of candidates pass the first FIFA football agent exam
27 Apr 2023
Agents
6,586 applications received for first-ever FIFA football agent exam
11 Apr 2023
Agents
FIFA to organise open online conference on Football Agent Regulations
8 Mar 2023
Legal
Fifth edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review concludes in Mexico City
4 Mar 2023
Agents
FIFA establishes Football Agent Working Group
6 Feb 2023
Legal
FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2023 to take place in Mexico City on 2-3 March 2023
9 Jan 2023
Agents
New FIFA Football Agent Regulations set to come into force
6 Jan 2023
