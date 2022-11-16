For the settlement of amounts included in the final EPP, FIFA has established the FIFA Clearing House (FCH) , a separate and fully regulated payment institution based in Paris, France. The FCH has a Management Board and a Supervisory Board, which mainly consist of independent members, thus ensuring autonomous operational decision-making.

The FCH will act as a central counterparty in the payment of training rewards and will be in charge of performing all required compliance checks on the relevant parties. In September 2022, the FCH was granted a payment institution licence by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution, ACPR). The authorisation from the ACPR enables the FCH to collect and process payments on behalf of clubs in accordance with European financial regulations, which are among the most robust in the world.