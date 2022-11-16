For the settlement of amounts included in the final EPP, FIFA has established the FIFA Clearing House (FCH), a separate and fully regulated payment institution based in Paris, France. The FCH has a Management Board and a Supervisory Board, which mainly consist of independent members, thus ensuring autonomous operational decision-making.
The FCH will act as a central counterparty in the payment of training rewards and will be in charge of performing all required compliance checks on the relevant parties. In September 2022, the FCH was granted a payment institution licence by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution, ACPR). The authorisation from the ACPR enables the FCH to collect and process payments on behalf of clubs in accordance with European financial regulations, which are among the most robust in the world.
The process for paying training rewards through the FCH entity consists of five steps:
Communication of allocation statement from FIFA to the FCH, with the information necessary to process the payment of training rewards
Compliance assessment, performed by the FCH on all parties, consisting of client due diligence and risk analysis
Payment in by the new club to the FCH
Payment out to the training club(s), immediately distributed once the funds from the new club have been received by the FCH
Reporting to FIFA on general data and statistics from the FCH activities