Electronic player passport process

An electronic player passport (EPP) provides a player’s registration history from the age of 12. After a provisional EPP has been generated in TMS, a review process with the participation of the relevant clubs and member associations will allow FIFA to determine the final version, thereby creating transparency, ensuring accuracy and facilitating the calculation of training rewards. At the end of this EPP process, an allocation statement will be generated, establishing the exact amounts owed by the new club to each training club. For more information on each step, the chart below briefly summarises the steps in the EPP process in line with the rights and obligations described in the FIFA Clearing House Regulations.

EN EPP

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA - AUGUST 25: A view of laptop during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022 Semi Final match between Spain and Netherlands at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on August 25, 2022 in San Jose, Costa Rica. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Systems integration

The FIFA administration will identify triggers of training rewards through the information declared by its member associations and their affiliated clubs in the context of international transfers, domestic transfers and first professional registrations.

QINGYUAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 11: A young Chinese soccer player participates in a training course on February 11, 2005 in Qingyuan, Guangdong province, China. More than one thousand players from over the country attend a U-15 winter soccer training camp hosted by the Chinese Football Association aimed at increasing the young players' skills. China's men's soccer team is expected to enter the best eight at the 2008 Olympic Games, hosted by China, in Beijing. (Photo by Guang Niu/Getty Images)
Electronic player passport process

After a provisional electronic player passport has been generated in TMS, a review process with the participation of the relevant clubs and member associations will allow FIFA to determine the final version.

FCH 1x1
An intermediary for payments

For the settlement of amounts included in the final EPP, FIFA established the FIFA Clearing House (FCH) as a separate and fully regulated payment institution based in Paris, France.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 20: Logo, pen and paper notebook during 71st FIFA Virtual Congress & Council meeting at the Home of FIFA on May 20, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Regulations and explanatory notes

The FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) have played a key role in the training and development of players since 2001.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 20: Setup during the 71st FIFA Virtual Congress & Council meeting at the Home of FIFA on May 20, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Calculator

To get an idea of the Training Rewards that you may be entitled to or obliged to pay, you can now visualize an estimate. Please kindly note that this calculation is an estimate and may not represent the full amounts due.

