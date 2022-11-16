An electronic player passport (EPP) provides a player’s registration history from the age of 12. After a provisional EPP has been generated in TMS, a review process with the participation of the relevant clubs and member associations will allow FIFA to determine the final version, thereby creating transparency, ensuring accuracy and facilitating the calculation of training rewards. At the end of this EPP process, an allocation statement will be generated, establishing the exact amounts owed by the new club to each training club. For more information on each step, the chart below briefly summarises the steps in the EPP process in line with the rights and obligations described in the FIFA Clearing House Regulations.