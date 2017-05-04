What we do
Harnessing technology to improve the game
The Football Technology & Innovation team is responsible for solving existing problems in the football world by testing and implementing new technologies and innovations. In line with the FIFA Strategic Objectives 2024-2027, goal 3 details FIFA’s commitment to harnessing technology to improve the game through research, development and innovation with the aim of enhancing the football experience on and off the pitch
Football Technologies & Innovations at the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
By harnessing technology in football, FIFA is able to bring this vision to life at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ by implementing and leveraging various technologies to improve the football experience of football fans both on and off the pitch.
Are you interested in Football Technology?
Help us define content for our newsletter by answering three simple questions. It will take you less than two minutes!
Playing surfaces
Playing surfaces
Playing surfaces
Playing surfaces
Direct to
Equipment
Equipment
Equipment
Equipment
Direct to
Technologies
Technologies
Technologies
Technologies
Technologies