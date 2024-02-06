What we do
Protecting and improving the health of all who play football, from grassroots to elite levels worldwide.
Our aim is to provide top-level medical services at FIFA tournaments, keep football free from doping, and protect and improve the health of all who play football, from grassroots to elite level worldwide. We are committed to preventing on-field injuries and promoting football as a healthy activity. We work together with our Member Associations, the FIFA Medical Centres of Excellence, and other external stakeholders.
Gianni Infantino speaks of the importance of players’ welfare as he opens FIFA Medical Conference in Boston
6 Feb 2024
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024
FIFA Legend Wanchope Watson encourages players to speak out about mental health
14 Feb 2024
Education & Awareness
The popularity of football helps provide us with a platform to raise awareness about football medicine topics. Research, education and awareness are key elements in injury prevention, one of our key goals.
Injury prevention: Goalkeeper warm-up programme
Football has become a more demanding sport in recent years, and the demands placed on goalkeepers are no exception. Nowadays, goalkeepers are expected to do more than just save shots: they are regularly called upon to “sweep up” outside their penalty...