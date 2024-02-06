About FIFA

Our aim is to provide top-level medical services at FIFA tournaments, keep football free from doping, and protect and improve the health of all who play football, from grassroots to elite level worldwide. We are committed to preventing on-field injuries and promoting football as a healthy activity. We work together with our Member Associations, the FIFA Medical Centres of Excellence, and other external stakeholders.

Latest from Medical

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 6: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with Patriots and New England Revolution owner Robert Kraft during the FIFA Medical Conference 2024 at The Westin Copley Place on February 6, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. (Photo by Omar Rawlings - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Medical
Gianni Infantino speaks of the importance of players’ welfare as he opens FIFA Medical Conference in Boston
6 Feb 2024
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 02: IFAB 138th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
IFAB
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024
SAMARA, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: FIFA legend Paulo Wanchope of Costa Rica poses during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at Samara Arena on June 17, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Social Impact
FIFA Legend Wanchope Watson encourages players to speak out about mental health
14 Feb 2024
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 6: FIFA Director of Medical Andrew Massey during the FIFA Medical Conference 2024 at The Westin Copley Place on February 6, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. (Photo by Omar Rawlings - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Medical
FIFA closes landmark Medical Conference in Boston
7 Feb 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: Football Federation of Chile President Pablo Milad during FIFA Football Summit 2023 on December 21, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Chile
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ will inspire the next generation in Chile
Víctor Camarasa, Real Oviedo player
Reachout
Víctor Camarasa: "It's important that FIFA is trying to help"
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 02: Captains Khadija Shaw of Jamaica and Marta of Brazil shakes hands at the coin toss prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group F match between Jamaica and Brazil at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Reachout
World of football continues to take strides to raise mental health awareness
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with World Health Organizationís (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in New York, United States of America on September 22, 2023. (Photo by Arturo Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President meets WHO Director-General to assess collaboration’s progress
Female Health Project Snapshot Front cover
Women's Football
FIFA Launches the Women’s Health, Wellbeing, and Performance Project: Empowering Women in Sports
sydney, Australia - august 15: Heart Health Awareness at the Sydney / Gadigal FIFA Fan Festival during the FIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 on august 15, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Medical
Awareness and education in the spotlight as FIFA focus on heart health
FIFA Medical Network

The FIFA Medical Network provides users with a free online FIFA Medical Diploma course containing 42 modules on common football-related injuries and illnesses.

Education & Awareness
The popularity of football helps provide us with a platform to raise awareness about football medicine topics. Research, education and awareness are key elements in injury prevention, one of our key goals.
Sudden cardiac arrest

What is sudden cardiac arrest (SCA)?

Football medicine courses

Every year, FIFA conducts a number of medical courses and workshops at tournaments and with our member associations to fulfil FIFA’s commitment to improving the level of football medicine and ensuring the best level of care for all players everywhere...

Education & Awareness

Every year, FIFA conducts a number of medical courses and workshops, including on emergency medicine, at tournaments and with our member associations.

Centres of Excellence

FIFA accredits established centres that have demonstrated medical, educational and research expertise in the area of football.

Injury prevention: Goalkeeper warm-up programme

Football has become a more demanding sport in recent years, and the demands placed on goalkeepers are no exception. Nowadays, goalkeepers are expected to do more than just save shots: they are regularly called upon to “sweep up” outside their penalty...

Covid-19 Resource Centre

Recommendations and guidelines to address Covid-19 issues.

#ReachOut

FIFA has launched #ReachOut, a campaign designed to raise awareness of the symptoms of mental health conditions, encourage people to seek help when they need it.

