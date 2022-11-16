The FIFA Clearing House (FCH) is an integral part of FIFA’s ongoing commitment to introducing fundamental changes to the football transfer system. The idea of establishing a clearing house came from the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee and was then endorsed by the FIFA Council back in October 2018, as part of the first reform package of the transfer system. There is still a significant imbalance in world football and insufficient rewards for training clubs. To help remedy this, the FCH will ensure that training rewards (training compensation and solidarity contribution) are paid to the clubs that deserve them. It is expected that thanks to the FIFA Clearing House, the amount distributed each year to training clubs will raise significantly.