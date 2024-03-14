Notes

21. Property and equipment

in TUSD
Operational buildings
Assets under construction
Land
Office and other equipment
Right-of-use assets
Total
Cost
Balance as at 1 January 2022411,5431,57214,27650,877138,889617,157
Additions5032,829036011,29314,985
Reclassifications2,716-3,49004010-373
Foreign exchange effects-1,892-1270-97-1,396-3,512
Disposals000000
Balance as at 31 December 2022412,87078414,27651,541148,786628,257
Additions7351,27906878,08710,788
Reclassifications1,320-1,6070323036
Foreign exchange effects18,893301,12712,33432,357
Disposals000-1,196-8,232-9,428
Balance as at 31 December 2023433,81845914,27652,482160,975662,010
Accumulated depreciation
Balance as at 1 January 2022267,1830038,48322,267327,933
Depreciation16,350003,1288,88528,363
Foreign exchange effects-80800-51-15-874
Disposals000000
Balance as at 31 December 2022282,7250041,56031,137355,422
Depreciation15,620003,3578,71627,693
Foreign exchange effects11,095008502,04313,988
Disposals000-1,196-6,374-7,570
Balance as at 31 December 2023309,4400044,57135,522389,533
Net carrying amount
As at 31 December 2022130,14578414,2769,981117,649272,835
As at 31 December 2023124,37845914,2767,911125,453272,477

The “Operational buildings” line item refers to the Home of FIFA, the FIFA Museum and two other buildings in Zurich. FIFA’s management has assessed that the museum should not be considered a separate cash-generating unit (CGU) for the purposes of impairment testing. Residential apartments have been identified as a separate CGU. FIFA did not identify any triggering events for impairment and therefore did not recognise any impairment for property and equipment in 2023.

