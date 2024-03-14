18. Prepaid expenses and accrued income

in TUSD
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
|Prepaid expenses
|15,673
|101,171
|Accrued income
|49,843
|56,558
|Total current prepaid expenses and accrued income
|65,516
|157,729
|Prepaid expenses
|69,958
|19,831
|Total non-current prepaid expenses
|69,958
|19,831
The current prepaid expenses as at 31 December 2023 have significantly decreased compared to 31 December 2022 as deferred costs relating to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ were recognised in profit or loss during 2023. The increase in non-current prepaid expenses is the result of increased expenses incurred in relation to the FIFA World Cup 26™.