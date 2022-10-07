About
As an integral part of the Football Regulatory Subdivision, the Agents Department is primarily responsible for leading FIFA’s strategic project of the re-regulation of the football agent industry in accordance with FIFA’s Strategic Objectives 2024-27. The project started in late 2017 with consultations with member associations, stakeholders and agent organisations and has now been implemented with the approval of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations.
The Agents Department manages the procedures relating to disputes involving Football Agents decided by the Agents Chamber of the Football Tribunal and the licence applications to become and remain a FIFA-licensed Football Agent.