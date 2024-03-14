36. Consolidated subsidiaries

FIFA’s subsidiaries as at 31 December 2023 are set out below:
Location of incorporation
Activity
Ownership interest 2023
Ownership interest 2022
|FIFA Museum AG
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Museum
|100%
|100%
|FIFA Ticketing AG
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Ticket sales
|100%
|100%
|FIFA Development Zurich AG
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Service company
|100%
|100%
|FIFA Foundation
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Foundation
|100%
|100%
|2018 FIFA World Cup Ticketing Limited Liability Company
|Moscow, Russia
|Ticket sales
|100%
|100%
|FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC
|Doha, Qatar
|Service company
|51%
|51%
|FIFA Ticketing LLC
|Doha, Qatar
|Ticket sales
|100%
|100%
|FWWC2023 Pty Ltd
|Sydney, Australia
|Service company
|100%
|100%
|FWC2026 US, Inc.
|Wilmington, USA
|Service company
|100%
|100%
|FWC26 Canada Football Ltd.
|Victoria, Canada
|Service company
|100%
|100%
|FWC2026 Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V.
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Service company
|100%
|100%
|FIFA Clearing House SAS
|Paris, France
|Service company
|100%
|100%
|FIFA (SG) Ltd.
|Singapore, Singapore
|Service company
|100%
|0%
|FIFA (Miami), Inc.
|Miami, USA
|Service company
|100%
|0%
|Hotel Ascot GmbH (liquidated)
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Hotel industry
|0%
|100%
|FIFA World Cup Brazil Assessoria Ltda. (in liquidation)
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|Service company
|100%
|100%
Hotel Ascot GmbH was fully liquidated as at 31 December 2023. Another noteworthy change in 2023 was the foundation of FIFA (SG) Ltd in Singapore to facilitate the sale of FIFA’s TV broadcast and media rights, partnerships and licensing rights in the Asian market and FIFA (Miami), Inc. to conduct FIFA’s legal operations from this location. Starting in 2023, FIFA also has a 50% interest in Football Development Ventures Ltd, a company located in Kigali, Rwanda, that manage and operate the African Football League. This joint venture is accounted for using the equity method. FIFA’s 51% ownership of the subsidiary FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC does not coincide with the economic result allocation, as the equity of the subsidiary is fully attributable to FIFA. No non-controlling interests are therefore disclosed in these consolidated financial statements.