36. Consolidated subsidiaries

Hotel Ascot GmbH was fully liquidated as at 31 December 2023. Another noteworthy change in 2023 was the foundation of FIFA (SG) Ltd in Singapore to facilitate the sale of FIFA’s TV broadcast and media rights, partnerships and licensing rights in the Asian market and FIFA (Miami), Inc. to conduct FIFA’s legal operations from this location. Starting in 2023, FIFA also has a 50% interest in Football Development Ventures Ltd, a company located in Kigali, Rwanda, that manage and operate the African Football League. This joint venture is accounted for using the equity method. FIFA’s 51% ownership of the subsidiary FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC does not coincide with the economic result allocation, as the equity of the subsidiary is fully attributable to FIFA. No non-controlling interests are therefore disclosed in these consolidated financial statements.