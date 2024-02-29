Overview
Since its inception in 2021, the FIFA Diploma in Club Management has established itself as a prestigious knowledge-sharing and networking platform for senior club executives worldwide. Now in its third edition, the programme continues to equip talented and ambitious club executives with the latest practical know-how and industry insights, essential for successful football club management. This unique and exclusive programme brings together a variety of influential figures from around the globe to analyse and share their experiences, with a keen focus on the latest trends in club operations, stadium management, finance, marketing, communications, sporting strategy, youth academies, governance, legal matters, and leadership and negotiation skills. Participation opens the doors to FIFA’s unrivalled network of professionals and academics. Participating clubs enter the FIFA Club Management Network - creating and strengthening their relationships - and fostering the exchange of best practices. The 18-month programme combines online and on-site sessions, as well as club visits, ensuring accessibility for all participants. On-site sessions, held at various global locations, feature lectures from esteemed guest speakers, visits to local clubs and additional networking activities, all designed to provide a rich and comprehensive learning experience.
Key benefits
World-class speakers
The opportunity to interact with a world-class faculty consisting of club executives, industry experts, leaders and professionals
Insider perspectives
First-hand insights and perspectives on the latest industry data, research and trends
Varied lecture formats
Practical, interactive presentations, analysis and discussions of case studies
Unique club management community
Induction into a unique network of club management professionals
Comprehensive learning experience
Holistic knowledge-sharing experience that covers all vital aspects of club management
Alumni testimonials
The FIFA Diploma in Club Management enriched my coaching skills and personal growth. Interacting with colleagues worldwide was invaluable, emphasising the importance of team performance both on and off the pitch.
The FIFA Diploma in Club Management enriched my understanding of club and league structures. The programme’s extensive network facilitates mutual growth in football.
Course details
The programme is comprised of six course modules, each covering important topics and aspects of club management. Participants will delve deeper into the details of each topic within the modules through lectures from esteemed professionals and club executives. The programme will culminate in a final project that will be presented by the participants at the graduation ceremony.
• Club business models • Strategic planning • Management and organisational challenges • Leadership and negotiation skills • Club ownership and financial structures
• Decision-making in talent recruitment • Academies • Data analytics and performance • Playing styles and club identity • Team management
• Sponsorship structures and marketing strategies • CSR and fan engagement • Digital and social media • Club communication and corporate identity • Media relations • Crisis management
• Stadium designs and business models • Venue management • Merchandising and commercial strategies • Ticketing • HR at football clubs • Event management
• Player transfers • Transfer Matching System and disciplinary matters • Brand protection and intellectual property • Club licensing • Data protection
• Financial statements • Club budgets • Financial fair play • Cash flow and practical exercises
Duration and Format
Programme duration
The course is 18 months long. The third edition of the programme will start in May 2024 and end in October 2025.
Format
The programme has a hybrid format, combining online and on-site sessions. The online sessions will take place every month, while the on-site sessions will be held in various locations around the world and will include lectures, football games, club visits, networking and leisure activities.
Academic board
Line-up of speakers
Application process
Application
The application window closed on 29 February 2024.
The Academic Board will review all applications and select up to 40 participants by 15 March 2024.