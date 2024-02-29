Since its inception in 2021, the FIFA Diploma in Club Management has established itself as a prestigious knowledge-sharing and networking platform for senior club executives worldwide. Now in its third edition, the programme continues to equip talented and ambitious club executives with the latest practical know-how and industry insights, essential for successful football club management. This unique and exclusive programme brings together a variety of influential figures from around the globe to analyse and share their experiences, with a keen focus on the latest trends in club operations, stadium management, finance, marketing, communications, sporting strategy, youth academies, governance, legal matters, and leadership and negotiation skills. Participation opens the doors to FIFA’s unrivalled network of professionals and academics. Participating clubs enter the FIFA Club Management Network - creating and strengthening their relationships - and fostering the exchange of best practices. The 18-month programme combines online and on-site sessions, as well as club visits, ensuring accessibility for all participants. On-site sessions, held at various global locations, feature lectures from esteemed guest speakers, visits to local clubs and additional networking activities, all designed to provide a rich and comprehensive learning experience.