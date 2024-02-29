Overview

Since its inception in 2021, the FIFA Diploma in Club Management has established itself as a prestigious knowledge-sharing and networking platform for senior club executives worldwide. Now in its third edition, the programme continues to equip talented and ambitious club executives with the latest practical know-how and industry insights, essential for successful football club management. This unique and exclusive programme brings together a variety of influential figures from around the globe to analyse and share their experiences, with a keen focus on the latest trends in club operations, stadium management, finance, marketing, communications, sporting strategy, youth academies, governance, legal matters, and leadership and negotiation skills. Participation opens the doors to FIFA’s unrivalled network of professionals and academics. Participating clubs enter the FIFA Club Management Network - creating and strengthening their relationships - and fostering the exchange of best practices. The 18-month programme combines online and on-site sessions, as well as club visits, ensuring accessibility for all participants. On-site sessions, held at various global locations, feature lectures from esteemed guest speakers, visits to local clubs and additional networking activities, all designed to provide a rich and comprehensive learning experience.

PDF
FIFA Diploma in Club Management - 3rd edition

Why should I apply?

Key benefits

World-class speakers

The opportunity to interact with a world-class faculty consisting of club executives, industry experts, leaders and professionals

Insider perspectives

First-hand insights and perspectives on the latest industry data, research and trends

Varied lecture formats

Practical, interactive presentations, analysis and discussions of case studies

Unique club management community

Induction into a unique network of club management professionals

Comprehensive learning experience

Holistic knowledge-sharing experience that covers all vital aspects of club management

Alumni testimonials

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 15: Fabio Cannavaro during the FIFA Diploma in Club Management on December 15, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The FIFA Diploma in Club Management enriched my coaching skills and personal growth. Interacting with colleagues worldwide was invaluable, emphasising the importance of team performance both on and off the pitch.

Fabio Cannavaro
FIFA Legend
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Claudia Carrion speaks during the FIFA Diploma in Club Management on September 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michelle Farsi - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The FIFA Diploma in Club Management enriched my understanding of club and league structures. The programme’s extensive network facilitates mutual growth in football.

Claudia Carrión
Women’s Football Sporting Director, Club América (Mexico)
Course details

The programme is comprised of six course modules, each covering important topics and aspects of club management. Participants will delve deeper into the details of each topic within the modules through lectures from esteemed professionals and club executives. The programme will culminate in a final project that will be presented by the participants at the graduation ceremony.

Leadership & Management

• Club business models • Strategic planning • Management and organisational challenges • Leadership and negotiation skills • Club ownership and financial structures

Sporting strategy & Youth academies

• Decision-making in talent recruitment • Academies • Data analytics and performance • Playing styles and club identity • Team management

Marketing & Communication

• Sponsorship structures and marketing strategies • CSR and fan engagement • Digital and social media • Club communication and corporate identity • Media relations • Crisis management

Club operations & Stadium management

• Stadium designs and business models • Venue management • Merchandising and commercial strategies • Ticketing • HR at football clubs • Event management

Governance & Legal matters

• Player transfers • Transfer Matching System and disciplinary matters • Brand protection and intellectual property • Club licensing • Data protection

Finance

• Financial statements • Club budgets • Financial fair play • Cash flow and practical exercises

Duration and Format

Programme duration

The course is 18 months long. The third edition of the programme will start in May 2024 and end in October 2025.

Format

The programme has a hybrid format, combining online and on-site sessions. The online sessions will take place every month, while the on-site sessions will be held in various locations around the world and will include lectures, football games, club visits, networking and leisure activities.

Academic board

Ornella Desirée BelliaDirector Of Professional Football Relations and Development, FIFA
David Dein MBEAmbassador, The FA & The Premier League
Julie Anne QuayMinority Owner, Barnsley FC
Steven G. MandisSenior Academic Advisor, FIFA
Fabio CannavaroHead Coach & FIFA Legend
Juan MataFootball Player
Tim CahillTechnical Director, Qatar National Team & FIFA Legend
Juan Pablo AngelAdvisor, LAFC & FIFA Legend
Dennis WiseBoard Member, Como 1907

Line-up of speakers

Ferran SorianoCEO, City Football Group, Manchester City FC
Arsène WengerChief of Global Football Development, FIFA
Jorge MasCo-Owner, Inter Miami CF

Daniel LevyChairman, Tottenham Hotspur FC
Miguel Ángel Gil MarínCEO, Atlético de Madrid
Antonio ConteHead Coach

Andrea RadrizzaniOwner, UC Sampdoria
Charlie MarshallCEO, European Club Association
Lorenzo CasiniPresident, Serie A
Maheta MolangoCEO, Professional Footballers’ Association
Fernando CarroCEO, Bayer Leverkusen
Ebru KöksalBoard Member, A-Leagues
Paul BarberCEO & Deputy Chairman, Brighton & Hove Albion FC
Peter MooreFormer CEO, Liverpool FC
Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, “Monchi”President of Football Operations, Aston Villa
Tiago PintoGeneral Manager, AS Roma
Marcelo ClaureCo-Owner, Girona FC
Fabio CapelloFormer Head Coach
Ibrahim AlkassimGeneral Secretary, Saudi Arabian Football Federation
Yoshikazu NonomuraPresident, J League
Giuseppe BaroneGeneral Manager, ACF Fiorentina

Application process

Application

The application window closed on 29 February 2024.

The Academic Board will review all applications and select up to 40 participants by 15 March 2024.

Contact information

Should you have any further questions, please contact our team at clubmanagement@fifa.org.

Previous editions

FIFA Diploma in Club Management - 2nd edition

The second edition of the programme began in September 2022 and concluded in December 2023.

Read More
Diploma in Club Management - 1st edition

The first edition of the programme began in March 2021 and concluded in May 2022.

Read More