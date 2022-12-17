Who we are
FIFA’s TV Division, which comprises the five departments below, manages and maintains close relationships with its many Media Rights Licensees in order to deliver the best-possible viewing experience to footballing audiences worldwide.
The Media Sales team is responsible for the placement of FIFA’s media rights, securing global visibility for all of FIFA’s competitions, maximising exposure and ensuring access for all.
The Broadcaster Servicing team ensures that each of FIFA’s Media Rights Licensees receives the highest possible standard of service. It also helps to protect the interests of FIFA’s broadcasters and ensure that all rights are delivered and obligations adhered to.
FIFA Films produces both long- and short-form content for FIFA’s own use as well as global distribution to FIFA’s Media Rights Licensees. It manages and maintains FIFA’s audiovisual archive and is responsible for audiovisual and production elements relating to FIFA’s competitions, draws, ceremonies and shows.
The Digital Content team was integrated into FIFA’s TV Division in 2020 and maintains FIFA’s social channels, producing "digital-first" content on social media and digital platforms for use by FIFA, Media Rights Licensees and other commercial stakeholders.
The Host Broadcast Production Department ensures the production and global delivery of world class broadcast signals and services at each of FIFA’s various competitions. It establishes FIFA’s broadcast coverage standards, defines broadcast-related venue requirements and ensures their implementation across all FIFA events.