What is it?
A "step change" for global football development and the way we share the success of the FIFA World Cup™ with our member associations, but also one of the most prominent sports development programmes
FIFA Forward is built to provide 360-degree, tailor-made support for football development in each of our member associations and the six confederations and is based on three principles:
more investment
more impact
more oversight
The aim is to improve the way we develop and support football across the globe so that football can reach its potential in every single country, and everyone who wants to take part can do so without barriers.