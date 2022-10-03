National teams received considerable support from Forward. European MAs spent USD 65.2 million funding 31 projects, which included 45 training camps for elite players across all age categories.

Specific projects

Infrastructure: maintenance, improvement of existing football infrastructure or the construction of new football infrastructure Competitions: organisation of domestic competitions in all age categories, including grassroots and futsal/beach soccer activities Capacity development: organisation of and/or participation in initiatives aimed at developing the skills and abilities of stakeholders National team support: initiatives aimed at enhancing the performance of youth and senior national teams and to cover travel and accommodation costs Subventions: subventions aimed at supporting football development Other projects: other football development projects

The following section highlights some of the success stories – major objectives achieved, projects undertaken and strategies implemented during the FIFA Forward development programme.

Albania

The “biggest and most ambitious sport infrastructure transformation in Albania” came to fruition when FIFA President Gianni Infantino opened the Albanian Football Association’s (FSHF) new headquarters in September 2022.

Located in southern Tirana close to the Artificial Lake dam in one of the greenest areas of the Albanian capital, the FSHF’s five-storey House of Football is the result of a five-year project to which FIFA Forward contributed USD 5.525 million, and it provides over 200 employees with a modern, ecofriendly environment in which to work. The same is true for the teams – from grassroots and schools to the men’s and women’s elite national squads – that can use the full-size artificial pitch and natural grass pitch that were also part of the development. Each pitch has a 500-capacity all-seater stand, while there are also state-of-the-art medical, rehabilitation and recovery facilities for players.

Croatia

Croatia’s senior men’s national team has enjoyed its fair share of success in recent years, including top-three finishes at the 1998, 2018 and 2022 editions of the FIFA World Cup™. Their youth national teams have had considerably less success, however, with no qualifications for the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ over the past decade and only three successful FIFA U-17 World Cup™ qualifying campaigns in 14 attempts.

To increase opportunities for Croatian youth national teams to experience pressure environments with international opposition, the Croatian Football Association (HNS) used USD 697,000 of FIFA Forward funding to run the first four editions of the Vlatko Marković Tournament.

Each year, the tournament hosts eight U-15 national teams, giving the Croatian U-15 national team a minimum of three games against international opponents from around the world.

The tournament allows Croatia’s top youth players to gain international experience and become acquainted with different mentalities and football philosophies. It also brings a competitive edge to their game and prepares them for senior football.

The tournament has quickly become an internationally recognised event and an excellent showcase for talented U-15 teams from all across the globe.

FIFA has already agreed to support the next four editions of the tournament (until 2026) for additional funding of USD 809,000.

Finland

While Finland has produced many quality female players recently, the lack of women in leadership and coaching positions had become a concerning problem.

The Finnish Football Association (SPL) – supported by the FIFA Forward Programme – has implemented three development projects, which aim to:

increase the quality and quantity of women in coaching; develop, educate and elevate women in football leadership positions; and increase the standard and awareness of the Kansallinen Liiga.

Coach development has increased through the integration between Kansallinen Liiga coaches and the women’s national teams, study tours throughout Europe – including Sweden and Manchester – and creating mentoring groups both nationally and regionally, with success especially seen in regional groups.

A women in football leadership programme was established to provide education for current and future female leaders, developing their leadership skills and supporting their aspirations.

Awareness and quality of the Kansallinen Liiga has improved through workshops aimed at increasing knowledge, through the acquisition of commercial and broadcast partners, and by producing a new strategy and brand for the league.

Latvia

VAR technology was first used at the FIFA Club World Cup™ in 2016, but Latvia was still playing catch-up as only one Latvian refereeing team held FIFA VAR certification and no games in the Virslīga had access to the technology.

Eager to support their referees, to improve the quality and image of the Virslīga, and to increase the competitiveness of Latvian referees in international matches, the Latvian Football Association (LFF) decided to train more referees and provide VAR technology for matches in the Virslīga.

Using USD 66,100 of funding from FIFA Forward, the LFF was able to train additional referee teams, bringing the total number of accredited personnel to eight referees, eight assistant referees and eight replay operators.

The training was conducted in Türkiye under the guidance of a FIFA instructor, and was followed up with simulations, practical training and certification in Latvia. Broadcast crews were also trained to produce a better television product.

Two Virslīga matches per round are now played with the VAR system.

Following this successful implementation, a further USD 345,795 funding from FIFA Forward was approved for the next two seasons.

San Marino

San Marino’s geography and topography present unique challenges when it comes to developing football infrastructure, but with the stadium in Acquaviva, the Sammarinese Football Association (FSGC) has managed to overcome them to provide a top-class football venue. Bar the Stadio Olimpico di San Marino, the facility in Acquaviva is the most modern in the country following the completion of a two-year project during which the stadium was upgraded thanks in part to USD 1.5 million in FIFA Forward funding.