FIFA Forward Report
Executive Summary
Across the first two cycles of the FIFA Forward Development Programme, approximately USD 2.8 billion was made available for investment in our 211 member associations, as well as in the confederations and the various zonal/regional associations, to significantly bolster football development in their territories.
Around 80% of this investment went directly to our member associations, with over USD 2.24 billion committed to projects to build new or maintain and modernise existing football infrastructure, to develop and implement domestic competitions, and to cover running costs related to administration and governance.
FIFA’s financial support through the Forward Programme makes an essential contribution to the successful work of most of its member associations, and – cognisant of the impact that competitions have on development – giving a wide range of participants the chance to shine in a competitive environment boosts sustained growth.
Between 2016 and 2022, more than 1,600 projects with a long-term impact on football development were approved. Approximatively a third (524) of these projects were related to football infrastructure, including a significant number that focused on technical centres and stadiums, where skills are honed and football inspires all. Furthermore, 208 projects for new or revamped competitions offered playing opportunities for more than 300,000 male and female players worldwide.
Support for national teams to participate in international competitions, friendly matches and training camps was provided through 162 different projects. This was reinforced by capacity development in education and training for coaches, referees, etc. that directly benefitted 190,622 participants, while the structures that have been established will impact many more in the future too.
Additional projects in areas such as IT and digital media were bolstered with investment to the tune of USD 108 million to develop the capacity of each member association. This support also extended to the pitch as it included project funding for video assistant referees (VARs) at domestic level.
No two member associations ever have the same needs, which means that bespoke building of capacity and capability is another critical area of support provided by FIFA to ensure sustained football development.
As the name of the programme suggests, FIFA’s investment is aimed at ensuring a perpetual step forward for the greatest game of all.
Specific projects
Infrastructure: maintenance, improvement of existing football infrastructure or the construction of new football infrastructure
Competitions: organisation of domestic competitions in all age categories, including grassroots and futsal/beach soccer activities
Capacity development: organisation of and/or participation in initiatives aimed at developing the skills and abilities of stakeholders
National team support: initiatives aimed at enhancing the performance of youth and senior national teams and to cover travel and accommodation costs
Subventions: subventions aimed at supporting football development
Other projects: other football development projects
AFC
AFC Member Associations
Infrastructure development across the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) got a significant boost thanks to Forward. Some 112 pitches were laid among the 96 infrastructure projects carried out by AFC MAs, who also launched 34 competitions, including 31 leagues. They contributed to giving more than 18,000 new female and over 98,000 new male players the opportunity to play the game they love.
AFC Member Associations have given significant support to their national teams over the last seven years, funding 16 projects to boost their flagship sides.
Specific projects
Infrastructure: maintenance, improvement of existing football infrastructure or the construction of new football infrastructure
Competitions: organisation of domestic competitions in all age categories, including grassroots and futsal/beach soccer activities
Capacity development: organisation of and/or participation in initiatives aimed at developing the skills and abilities of stakeholders
National team support: initiatives aimed at enhancing the performance of youth and senior national teams and to cover travel and accommodation costs
Subventions: subventions aimed at supporting football development
Other projects: other football development projects
AFC Selected stories
The following section highlights some of the success stories – major objectives achieved, projects undertaken and strategies implemented during the FIFA Forward development programme.
Bhutan
FIFA has boosted the popularity of the game in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan by working with the Bhutan Football Federation (BFF) to improve facilities to cater to the growing demand from boys, girls, men and women to play football. With the support of the FIFA Forward Programme, the BFF has been able to install four full-size artificial pitches across the country, including one at the Gelephu residential Girls’ Football Academy of the BFF for training and competitive matches of girls’ and women’s national teams.
The other pitches are at Samtse, which hosted the first-ever Samtse football tournament in early 2019 involving nine teams, including some from neighbouring India, and two more in Thimphu, the Kingdom’s capital. They provide state-of-the-art facilities which will aid player development. In Thimphu, the pitch at the Royal Thimphu College has been completed and competitive BFF matches are also played there. The fourth pitch at Bebena in Thimphu was delayed by the pandemic, but has since been completed and is now being used by the football community. Bhutan has already witnessed increased participation levels, with longer hours of training, and this has immensely benefited the clubs and national teams.
Kyrgyz Republic
FIFA Forward 2.0 has provided The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) with its long-awaited new, modern headquarters – the Home of Football – in the national capital of Bishkek.
The KFU’s strategic vision had always embraced a new office building that would become the centre for football development in the country, but until FIFA Forward funding became a reality, the KFU had struggled to attract the necessary financial support. The new plans for the HQ were approved in May 2022 and, with FIFA investing USD 1,849,458, the construction was completed in May 2023, when it was opened by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. A month later, it hosted its first major meeting – the KFU Congress. In the years ahead, the KFU HQ will be able to host workshops, seminars and meetings along with capacity-building activities for KFU staff, coaches, referees, players and KFU member representatives – saving money for the KFU on rental fees.
Mongolia
Football development in Mongolia, whose national team hosted the world’s first qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, has always been hampered by the harsh winter conditions, which restricted the season to a few short summer months. With the continued support of the FIFA Forward Programme, however, the Mongolian Football Federation (MFF) came up with an answer to the winter challenges by building an air dome to allow matches, training and even competitions to be held during winter. The first international use was when Mongolia’s U-17 girls’ team played Hong Kong, China in a friendly in April 2023. The MFF continues to make significant progress with FIFA’s support, and in the last few years, FIFA has not only funded the air dome but also a new pitch with floodlights at the national team training centre in Tuv province, the current location of the air dome.
Another artificial pitch with a grandstand was built in New Yarmag between 2018 and 2021, and in 2022, the pitch at the MFF Football Centre at MFF headquarters underwent an ecofriendly renovation.
Oman
Oman’s success in delivering numerous competitions and staging both domestic and international matches in the Sultanate was becoming an ever-increasing financial burden until FIFA Forward 1.0 and 2.0 provided a solution in the form of the Oman Football Association (OFA) technical centre and accommodation project.
Built next to the OFA offices, close to the Al-Seeb Stadium and a short drive to the airport, the project instantly provided savings of more than USD 1.5m per annum for the OFA but also just as importantly created a facility that benefited players, officials, clubs and delegates. The centre provides technical assistance as well as a venue to host seminars, courses and workshops for referees and coaches without the need for hotels. It also means that OFA meetings or conferences can be hosted on site. FIFA Forward funding, which amounted to USD 3.19m for a seven-year period, gave the OFA the chance to create world-class facilities as well as to make its operations more financially efficient.
Singapore
The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has used FIFA Forward funds for facilities on and off the pitch. Off the pitch, the FAS has built new headquarters, opened by the FIFA President in November 2021, to help ensure football administration excellence as well as strong governance. Meanwhile, the installation of an artificial-turf pitch means that all footballers, whether they play in the Singapore Premier League or at community level, can enjoy world-class facilities, aiding the growth and improving the skill sets of younger players.
To further boost the vibrant football culture in Singapore and build capacity as well as excellence, the FAS has presented plans for a further FIFA Forward investment of USD 500,000 to introduce VAR for the Singapore Premier League.
CAF
CAF Member Associations
Forward funding has made a major contribution to transforming the African football landscape with USD 118.7 million – the largest area of investment – utilised to improve infrastructure. Some 144 projects were carried out and 94 new pitches laid. The growth potential of women's football on the continent came to the fore with more than 10,000 girls and women benefitting from some of the 36 competitions launched.
Over 15,000 people - 10,576 men and 4,536 women - have benefitted from CAF Member Associations' 46 capacity development projects over the last six years.
Specific projects
Infrastructure: maintenance, improvement of existing football infrastructure or the construction of new football infrastructure
Competitions: organisation of domestic competitions in all age categories, including grassroots and futsal/beach soccer activities
Capacity development: organisation of and/or participation in initiatives aimed at developing the skills and abilities of stakeholders
National team support: initiatives aimed at enhancing the performance of youth and senior national teams and to cover travel and accommodation costs
Subventions: subventions aimed at supporting football development
Other projects: other football development projects
CAF Selected stories
The following section highlights some of the success stories – major objectives achieved, projects undertaken and strategies implemented during the FIFA Forward development programme.
Cabo Verde
Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup™ is every country’s dream, regardless of their size. The opportunity to participate in such a global event is incomparable. On 7 September 2021, the people of Cabo Verde experienced this excitement when they faced Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup 2022™ qualifiers. After a gap of two decades, hosting this crucial game at their iconic Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena in Mindelo is a testament to how FIFA Forward funding supports the passion of smaller nations like Cabo Verde for football.
Using FIFA Forward funds, the country embarked on a drive to improve sports infrastructure. As a result, Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena underwent significant renovations and is now equipped to host World Cup qualifier matches. Upgrades included renovated dressing rooms, spectator-friendly grounds, and improved press facilities and hospitality areas, amounting to a cost exceeding USD 600,000. Despite narrowly losing the match to Nigeria, Cabo Verde now possess the facilities to try again and pursue their first-ever qualification for the FIFA World Cup.
Eswatini
The Eswatini Football Association requested and secured FIFA Forward funding for its KaLanga Technical Centre, which was completed in August 2019.
The two-story building includes a players’ tunnel, dressing rooms with washrooms and private entrances, as well as referees’ rooms. There is of course a standard football pitch.
The centre was also fitted with administrative offices, conference/meeting rooms and a VIP stadium seating area. Boundary walls and fencing of the perimeters of the centre were added too. Provisions were made for borehole, irrigation systems, a transformer and generator room and public ablutions.
The centre has proved to be a veritable football development facility, serving the Eswatini football fraternity.
Libya
With the support of the FIFA Forward Programme, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) funded the purchase of its first-ever headquarters in Tripoli. The LFF had been renting a building for about 60 years with the support of the Libyan authorities.
In 2021, the programme provided funds amounting to USD 5 million to ensure a functioning work environment for its 35 staff members and future expanded operations.
The new building allows the LFF to provide better services and administration to its different members and engage potential sponsors and relevant stakeholders. The facility will also enable the LFF to embark on important development initiatives, like the growth of women’s football in the country.
Mauritania
Mauritania qualified for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 for the first time. Their dreams of joining the FIFA World Cup™ have grown more prominent, with their players firmly focused on engraving their country’s name in history with a deep rooted belief that the dream is not far away, even if it takes tremendous effort and training.
The FIFA Forward Programme has supported their dreams by funding the reconstruction of Cheikha Boïdiya Stadium in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania. The age-old stadium has undergone a massive makeover, leading it to open its doors to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations with a capacity of 8,200 spectators from only 500. It was officially inaugurated in 2019.
During his visit to the stadium, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his pride in the role that the FIFA Forward Programme played in refurbishing the historic stadium.
Rwanda
For football teams, having a place to call home where players can relax, recharge and reflect can make a massive difference and enhance performances. The Rwandan Football Association (FERWAFA) is aware of the importance of creating a suitable nest for Rwanda’s men’s and women’s national teams, the Amavubi (the Wasps) and therefore created a 42-room accommodation facility in Kigali with the help of FIFA Forward.
FERWAFA’s idea is to significantly reduce accommodation costs and reinvest the income from renting out the facility when not in use. FIFA Forward has supported this pivotal project by providing financial funding of USD 4.7 million. The facility boasts dining rooms, offices and large meeting rooms. It will be ready to welcome guests from the football and sports ecosystems whenever they visit Kigali. Since 2016, approximately USD 11.4 million in FIFA Forward funding has been invested in football development in Rwanda, including a strategic development plan for women’s football. FERWAFA is set for a further financial injection of USD 8.3 million under the FIFA Forward 3.0 cycle (2023-2026).
Concacaf
Concacaf Member Associations
A huge amount of work has gone into developing women's football in the region, giving even more girls and women the opportunity to show their skills. More than 16,000 female players - along with almost 41,000 men - benefitted from the 53 competitions created, while 25,568 women participated across the 24 capacity development projects initiated.
National teams in the confederation were given a significant boost by Forward with 50 separate projects aimed at reinforcing MAs' flagship sides.
Specific projects
Infrastructure: maintenance, improvement of existing football infrastructure or the construction of new football infrastructure
Competitions: organisation of domestic competitions in all age categories, including grassroots and futsal/beach soccer activities
Capacity development: organisation of and/or participation in initiatives aimed at developing the skills and abilities of stakeholders
National team support: initiatives aimed at enhancing the performance of youth and senior national teams and to cover travel and accommodation costs
Subventions: subventions aimed at supporting football development
Other projects: other football development projects
Concacaf Selected stories
The following section highlights some of the success stories – major objectives achieved, projects undertaken and strategies implemented during the FIFA Forward development programme.
Barbados
Thanks to the FIFA Forward Programme, Barbados has improved its infrastructure. A refurbishment project was approved in 2020 and, in less than a year, the Barbados Football Association (BFA) was able to modernise its facilities and improve its employees’ working conditions. An additional floor was also built to extend the office space and conference room, and a kitchen was set up.
In a second stage, a new project was approved to replace the turf at both the national technical centre and the stadium that hosts international matches. Furthermore, a drainage channel was built and ancillary infrastructure was improved.
Additionally, FIFA and the BFA approved the construction of a multi-purpose building, as well as stands and private boxes for hospitality, VIPs and the press.
In total, more than USD 3 million was invested in development programmes approved by FIFA (almost USD 2.3 million in infrastructure), and it will continue to be invested.
Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic Football Association (FEDOFUTBOL) officially opened its new offices and sports facilities located at the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Centre in Santo Domingo. Their construction was carried out thanks to the USD 973,412 provided by the FIFA Forward Programme.
The old FEDOFUTBOL facilities, built in 1973, were in poor condition due to limited refurbishment work.
In the midst of their historic qualifications for the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ and the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024, the construction of the offices also included a number of extensions. The number of changing rooms for players was increased from three to four and the new buildings also included two new areas for referees, a press room for 40 journalists, a medical area, an anti-doping room and two meeting rooms.
Mexico
Aiming to help foster a healthy childhood, the Mexican Football Association (FMF) implemented the “Jugamos Todos” (“We All Play”) programme with the support of the FIFA Forward Programme. The initiative acknowledged that 58.6% of Mexican children and teenagers are not physically active.
The main focus of the programme, which began in 2016, is to encourage sport in schools and promote a healthy lifestyle. By 2019, it had been implemented in more than 600 schools and benefited more than 200,000 children.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with more than 30 million children confined to their homes, a new element of the programme was developed and rebranded as “Jugamos Todos En Casa” (“We All Play At Home”). By promoting the same values as in schools, the platform has been a real success and has seen a 300% growth in the number of beneficiaries since its launch.
St. Lucia
Thanks to the support of the FIFA Forward Programme, the St Lucia Football Association (SLFA) realised its dream of having its own space, headquarters and a technical centre, so that football can develop in optimal conditions, bearing in mind that the Caribbean country has a very unique topography.
The first part of the project focused on the SLFA’s headquarters. After the relevant property was purchased, it was refurbished so that its employees could carry out their duties. As for the technical centre, an area was purchased where an artificial turf pitch, a natural grass pitch, dugouts, changing rooms, parking areas and stands for spectators were installed. Located in the Mabouya Valley (Dennery), this space is where all the national teams get ready for international competitions.
USA
In order to resume youth football activities after the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) turned to the FIFA Forward Programme for funding, advice and technological tools. The objective was to hold 19 men’s and women’s youth football camps during 2022 in Chula Vista (California) and Bradenton (Florida), to implement the new national team technical plan (prepared during the pandemic), which includes a new vision for talent development.
In July 2022, the first of 19 football camps was held. On that occasion, the US U-20 women’s national team took on the Costa Rican national team. During a week of training sessions and friendly matches, the new technical plan was put to the test and a fundamental aspect of data collection technology was implemented.
CONMEBOL
CONMEBOL Member Associations
Infrastructure was the most significant investment area (USD 21.7 million) across South American MAs with notably 12 technical centres being either built or renovated.
No fewer than 33 new championships and tournaments were created, giving more than 40,000 players a chance to compete, while 26 coaching and 18 refereeing projects were staged among CONMEBOL capacity development initiatives.
Competitions and national teams accounted for a total of USD 26.7 million in funding, reinforcing competitive football at all levels across CONMEBOL.
Specific projects
Infrastructure: maintenance, improvement of existing football infrastructure or the construction of new football infrastructure
Competitions: organisation of domestic competitions in all age categories, including grassroots and futsal/beach soccer activities
Capacity development: organisation of and/or participation in initiatives aimed at developing the skills and abilities of stakeholders
National team support: initiatives aimed at enhancing the performance of youth and senior national teams and to cover travel and accommodation costs
Subventions: subventions aimed at supporting football development
Other projects: other football development projects
CONMEBOL Selected stories
The following section highlights some of the success stories – major objectives achieved, projects undertaken and strategies implemented during the FIFA Forward development programme.
Argentina
A refereeing technology and development centre for video assistant refereeing, also known as the video operation room (VOR) building, was inaugurated at the headquarters of the Argentinian Football Association (AFA). FIFA Forward contributed more than USD 2 million for its construction.
This 900m2 building has seven VOR rooms to operate the video assistant referee (VAR) system, an auditorium for training and offices for the AFA’s national refereeing department. In addition, it has more than 2,800km of fibre optic cabling which connects it to the 28 stadiums used in the Liga Professional de Fútbol.
In addition to the funds, FIFA, at the AFA’s request, provided assistance in drawing up and implementing the project. It also significantly bolstered FIFA in its aim of promoting and using the VAR system worldwide.
Chile
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chilean youth football came to a halt for almost two years.
Thanks to the support of the FIFA Forward Programme, the Chilean Football Association (FFCH) resumed the U-21 and U-18 youth championships in December 2021 with 43 clubs from all of the country’s regions.
The FIFA Forward Programme invested more than USD 3 million to support travel, accommodation and the health protocols required by the pandemic. The FFCH considers that the national youth football championship contributes to the progress of youth teams and to the creation of a culture of child safeguarding through competition. For this reason, it prioritised football at all levels and disciplines, including men’s, women’s and youth football.
Colombia
In 2017, the FIFA Forward Programme was a cornerstone in the creation of the first professional women’s football league in Colombia, the Liga Águila Femenina. The league was founded due to the need of the women’s national team players, who, since 2010, had been participating in major tournaments: the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, the Olympic Games and the Copa América.
Santa Fe were the undefeated champions of the first edition, in which 18 teams participated. The runners-up, Atlético Huila, qualified for the following year’s Copa Libertadores Femenina, and were crowned champions. This is a testament to how women’s football progresses when you have a professional league.
Thanks to the Forward Programme’s financial support, the first edition also managed to televise one match per round and reach a TV rating of 7 for the final. Furthermore, an agreement was reached to broadcast seven matches per round from the second edition of the league onwards.
Ecuador
In 2021, the Ecuadorian Football Association (FEF) made use of the financial support provided by the FIFA Forward Programme to build a new technical centre, located in the Guayas province. These works involved a new space for the national teams, particularly the men’s and women’s youth teams, joining onto the Casa de la Selección (the FEF’s headquarters) in Quito. A new development hub in the country’s coastal region was also involved.
The FEF used USD 1.5 million of Forward Programme funds. This investment directly contributed to achieving the objectives set out in the FEF’s strategic plan, “Plan Ecuador 3A0”, which strives to bring about major transformations at organisational, cultural and footballing level, thereby laying a solid foundation for the growth of football. Phase 1 of the new technical centre consisted of two regulation natural grass pitches, two changing rooms for the teams and one for the match officials, a covered stand, parking areas and new perimeter fencing and irrigation systems.
Paraguay
Following the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019™, contested in Asunción, the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) restructured and inaugurated its Albiroga technical centre, thanks to funds from the FIFA Forward Programme.
The complex, located in the city of Ypané, provides all national teams with first-class infrastructure and innovative technology. This enables the teams to prepare more efficiently for competitions and host preparation matches, as well as accommodate various training activities for referees.
The renovation work, backed by the Forward Programme, included: modern changing rooms, a new high-performance gym for the senior national team, a new press room, a medical and rehabilitation area, an indoor training centre for the youth teams and the extension and refurbishment of the senior national team’s guesthouse.
The Albiroga centre has become one of the best facilities in the world and is of the utmost importance for the development of Paraguayan football.
OFC
OFC Member Associations
Forward funding contributed to the creation of 41 competitions across the OFC region during the first six years of the initiative, an investment benefitting nearly 20,000 players, more than 5,000 of them women. National teams were also given significant support with 38 different projects funded, including 36 training camps.
OFC Member Associations have developed 32 infrastructure projects over the course of Forward 1.0 and 2.0, including constructing or renovating 11 technical centres across the confederation.
Specific projects
Infrastructure: maintenance, improvement of existing football infrastructure or the construction of new football infrastructure
Competitions: organisation of domestic competitions in all age categories, including grassroots and futsal/beach soccer activities
Capacity development: organisation of and/or participation in initiatives aimed at developing the skills and abilities of stakeholders
National team support: initiatives aimed at enhancing the performance of youth and senior national teams and to cover travel and accommodation costs
Subventions: subventions aimed at supporting football development
Other projects: other football development projects
OFC Selected stories
The following section highlights some of the success stories – major objectives achieved, projects undertaken and strategies implemented during the FIFA Forward development programme.
Fiji
Fiji’s determination to unlock the potential that exists in the country has been realised with the construction of a new football centre in Labasa, on Vanua Levu, the country’s second biggest island and a football hotbed, funded by the FIFA Forward Programme. The modern technical centre is the third in the country and was a project supported by one of the region’s most popular and talented footballers, Roy Krishna, who was born in Labasa. The FIFA-funded facility, which cost more than USD 2.45m to build, is central to the Fiji Football Association’s (FFA) ambitions to develop the game under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, which began on the islands in 2023.
The centre meets international standards and has dormitories for 30 people, a technical room, a conference room, changing rooms, a large functional space and an outdoor futsal pitch, which can be used by the community. Additionally, the completed facility is a source of revenue for the FFA as it continues towards greater financial independence with its infrastructure programme. Community use is also central to the gym built at the FFA with USD 264,800 of FIFA Forward funding in 2019. The gym facility of approximately 233m2 is already ensuring that players of all levels have access to better equipment. As it is also open to the public, this has again offered another source of revenue for the FFA and will ultimately contribute to the health and well-being of the user groups.
Papua New Guinea
FIFA Forward funds were used to support the national women’s team of the Papua New Guinea Football Association, as they embarked on a campaign with the objective of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.
The purpose of the project was to support the Papua New Guinea women’s national team to perform at their highest level, peaking at the Play-Off Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. The programme was also aimed at developing and educating players and staff to have clarity on what a high-performance environment looked and felt like, with the aim of ensuring that the players and staff would continue to drive these standards of excellence in the national team set-up.
FIFA Forward funds (USD 560,386.60) enabled the PNGFA to recruit the best coaching and support staff, benefit from the best and most suitable training facilities at home and abroad, providing the women’s national team with the best platform to excel, increase international exposure, improve strategic positioning for potential investors, and concretely place both the PNGFA and the confederation as keen developers of women’s football globally.
Samoa
Apia Park is central to Football Federation Samoa’s (FFS) plans to take football to every corner of the islands and cater for the increasing levels of interest and participation in the sport witnessed over the last few years.
By accessing FIFA Forward 1.0 and 2.0 funding for a total of USD 2,698,348, the FFS converted, with government support, a plot of unused land next to the Apia Park Rugby Stadium and transformed it into the heart of football in the country.
Three full-size pitches – including one meeting FIFA standards – and an indoor futsal court, complete with offices, now provide the opportunity for teams in Apia, 90 per cent of which had no training facilities, to practice regularly.
The project has progressed well despite the challenges of the pandemic and tropical cyclones and is currently at 80% completion. Once completed, the facility will ensure that both youth and premier team competitions continue to grow, welcoming more teams and therefore engaging more players in the sport. The FFS will also be able to host more international events and confederation tournaments after the successful staging of the Pacific Games in 2007 and 2019.
Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) used USD 518,964.54 of Forward 1.0 funding to purchase material and equipment for its new headquarters and technical centre. To give more context, in 2019, SIFF signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Solomon Islands Government. In this MoU, SIFF committed to giving the land on which its old headquarters was built to the government for the construction of a new stadium for the 2023 edition of the Pacific Games, to be hosted by the Solomon Islands. In return, the government committed to constructing a new headquarters and technical centre for SIFF by way of compensation.
The new facility includes a two-storey building, a dormitory, two football pitches, one futsal pitch and one beach soccer pitch. Therefore, Forward funds were used to purchase the necessary material and equipment to make the new premises fully functional. This material and equipment included furniture for the administration, dormitories and conference room; the installation of an IT network and security surveillance; footballs and gym equipment (goal posts, bench presses, etc.); a generator (as a source of power during blackouts) and a shed; and facility maintenance machinery (ride-on mower and pick-up truck). The facility is due to be completed in August 2023 and FIFA Forward will ensure that it is fully operational for SIFF during the Pacific Games 2023.
Tahiti
The Festival des îles is an annual tournament that has been organised since 2008 by the Tahitian Football Association (FTF). It has become the most popular football event in Polynesia and representative of the various cultures of its archipelagos. This sporting and cultural event brings thousands of participants together, with 60% of players coming from islands outside of the main islands of Tahiti. Over the course of a week, all teams compete in various tournaments: 11-a-side football, as well as futsal and beach soccer.
Since 2016 and the introduction of FIFA Forward, FTF has used part of its Forward entitlement to organise the festival, which also serves as a platform for the FTF Technical Department to scout talents from the outer islands.
UEFA
UEFA Member Associations
Infrastructure has been the main focus of European MAs over the first six years of Forward, spending a collective USD 106.2 million on 106 different projects and laying 294 pitches. Women were heavily involved in capacity building initiatives: 22,258 women – and 10,814 men – took part in 22 projects, including 17 coaching programmes.
National teams received considerable support from Forward. European MAs spent USD 65.2 million funding 31 projects, which included 45 training camps for elite players across all age categories.
Specific projects
Infrastructure: maintenance, improvement of existing football infrastructure or the construction of new football infrastructure
Competitions: organisation of domestic competitions in all age categories, including grassroots and futsal/beach soccer activities
Capacity development: organisation of and/or participation in initiatives aimed at developing the skills and abilities of stakeholders
National team support: initiatives aimed at enhancing the performance of youth and senior national teams and to cover travel and accommodation costs
Subventions: subventions aimed at supporting football development
Other projects: other football development projects
UEFA Selected stories
The following section highlights some of the success stories – major objectives achieved, projects undertaken and strategies implemented during the FIFA Forward development programme.
Albania
The “biggest and most ambitious sport infrastructure transformation in Albania” came to fruition when FIFA President Gianni Infantino opened the Albanian Football Association’s (FSHF) new headquarters in September 2022.
Located in southern Tirana close to the Artificial Lake dam in one of the greenest areas of the Albanian capital, the FSHF’s five-storey House of Football is the result of a five-year project to which FIFA Forward contributed USD 5.525 million, and it provides over 200 employees with a modern, ecofriendly environment in which to work. The same is true for the teams – from grassroots and schools to the men’s and women’s elite national squads – that can use the full-size artificial pitch and natural grass pitch that were also part of the development. Each pitch has a 500-capacity all-seater stand, while there are also state-of-the-art medical, rehabilitation and recovery facilities for players.
Croatia
Croatia’s senior men’s national team has enjoyed its fair share of success in recent years, including top-three finishes at the 1998, 2018 and 2022 editions of the FIFA World Cup™. Their youth national teams have had considerably less success, however, with no qualifications for the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ over the past decade and only three successful FIFA U-17 World Cup™ qualifying campaigns in 14 attempts.
To increase opportunities for Croatian youth national teams to experience pressure environments with international opposition, the Croatian Football Association (HNS) used USD 697,000 of FIFA Forward funding to run the first four editions of the Vlatko Marković Tournament.
Each year, the tournament hosts eight U-15 national teams, giving the Croatian U-15 national team a minimum of three games against international opponents from around the world.
The tournament allows Croatia’s top youth players to gain international experience and become acquainted with different mentalities and football philosophies. It also brings a competitive edge to their game and prepares them for senior football.
The tournament has quickly become an internationally recognised event and an excellent showcase for talented U-15 teams from all across the globe.
FIFA has already agreed to support the next four editions of the tournament (until 2026) for additional funding of USD 809,000.
Finland
While Finland has produced many quality female players recently, the lack of women in leadership and coaching positions had become a concerning problem.
The Finnish Football Association (SPL) – supported by the FIFA Forward Programme – has implemented three development projects, which aim to:
increase the quality and quantity of women in coaching;
develop, educate and elevate women in football leadership positions; and
increase the standard and awareness of the Kansallinen Liiga.
Coach development has increased through the integration between Kansallinen Liiga coaches and the women’s national teams, study tours throughout Europe – including Sweden and Manchester – and creating mentoring groups both nationally and regionally, with success especially seen in regional groups.
A women in football leadership programme was established to provide education for current and future female leaders, developing their leadership skills and supporting their aspirations.
Awareness and quality of the Kansallinen Liiga has improved through workshops aimed at increasing knowledge, through the acquisition of commercial and broadcast partners, and by producing a new strategy and brand for the league.
Latvia
VAR technology was first used at the FIFA Club World Cup™ in 2016, but Latvia was still playing catch-up as only one Latvian refereeing team held FIFA VAR certification and no games in the Virslīga had access to the technology.
Eager to support their referees, to improve the quality and image of the Virslīga, and to increase the competitiveness of Latvian referees in international matches, the Latvian Football Association (LFF) decided to train more referees and provide VAR technology for matches in the Virslīga.
Using USD 66,100 of funding from FIFA Forward, the LFF was able to train additional referee teams, bringing the total number of accredited personnel to eight referees, eight assistant referees and eight replay operators.
The training was conducted in Türkiye under the guidance of a FIFA instructor, and was followed up with simulations, practical training and certification in Latvia. Broadcast crews were also trained to produce a better television product.
Two Virslīga matches per round are now played with the VAR system.
Following this successful implementation, a further USD 345,795 funding from FIFA Forward was approved for the next two seasons.
San Marino
San Marino’s geography and topography present unique challenges when it comes to developing football infrastructure, but with the stadium in Acquaviva, the Sammarinese Football Association (FSGC) has managed to overcome them to provide a top-class football venue. Bar the Stadio Olimpico di San Marino, the facility in Acquaviva is the most modern in the country following the completion of a two-year project during which the stadium was upgraded thanks in part to USD 1.5 million in FIFA Forward funding.
An artificial pitch was added along with dressing rooms and a 480-seater stand, which was then given protection from the elements by the addition of a roof. A futsal pitch was also installed to enable a wide range of teams, from youth to elite national-team squads, to hone their talents in a state-of-the-art environment. Used daily, the stadium also has a platform from which disabled fans can view the pitch as well as a media working area, while a rainwater collection tank and the potential to add solar panels to the grandstand roof make it an environmentally friendly arena.