Under Forward 3.0, FIFA provides the following digital tools free of charge for the proper organisation and operation of the relevant beneficiaries of Forward 3.0.
FIFA Connect Platform for the secure and accurate electronic registration of all football stakeholders;
FIFA Connect ID to prevent duplicate registration of football stakeholders;
FIFA Connect competition management system for the digital management of competitions;
International Transfer Matching System for the conclusion and matching of international transfers;
Domestic Transfer Matching System for the conclusion and matching of domestic transfers;
FIFA+ LitePlayer for over-the-top content and streaming of live and/or video-on-demand content.
In this respect, FIFA may provide assistance in evaluating and operating the digital systems and tools that the beneficiaries are currently using. Beneficiaries may not use Forward Programme funds to purchase digital tools (including licences) that provide a similar service to those they are eligible to receive from FIFA (as listed above). The FIFA general secretariat shall decide on the approval and applicable procedure for the provision of the above-mentioned digital tools and any corresponding assistance to the beneficiaries.
The FIFA general secretariat may make changes at any time to the above-mentioned list of digital tools as well as the conditions associated with the use of Forward Programme funds in relation to digital tools that provide a similar service.