Welcome to the impact map which showcases the global impact of FIFA’s flagship development programme, FIFA Forward. This tool provides a visual representation of the financial support provided by the programme to member association, confederation and zonal/regional associations.
How to Use the Map:
Explore the map: Click on any confederation or member association or use the search bar to view detailed information about how they use their funds entitlement.
Each member association is entitled to receive funds to cover its operational costs in relation to football activities (up to USD 2.2 billion across three cycles of the programme)
Each member association is entitled to receive funds to execute well-planned, specific football projects (USD 1.5 billion across three cycles of the programme)
Member associations that are identified as needing the most assistance are entitled to receive additional funds (up to USD 1.2 million each for the third cycle) to cover the costs of travel and accommodation for their national teams as well as football equipment
Each confederation is entitled to receive funds (USD 60 million for the third cycle) to develop, promote and organise football within the regions of its member associations
Each zonal/regional association is entitled to receive funds (USD 5 million for the third cycle) to organise regional football competitions for men, women and youth
Navigate Easily: Use the zoom and pan features to focus on the association or the confederation of interest, click on the "stories" tab to see associated stories. This map is designed to offer transparency and insight into our commitment to developing football worldwide.