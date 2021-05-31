What is it?
A "step change" for global football development and the way we share the success of the FIFA World Cup™ with our member associations, but also one of the most prominent sports development programmes
FIFA Forward is built to provide 360-degree, tailor-made support for football development in each of our member associations and the six confederations.
Following the successful implementation of two editions of the FIFA Forward Development Programme, “FIFA Forward 1.0” and “FIFA Forward 2.0”, “FIFA Forward 3.0” launched in January 2023, providing a more comprehensive funding and support of football development projects across the world than ever before.