Financial entitlements

For member associations The funding granted to each member association under Forward 3.0 includes a contribution of up to USD 8 million for the four-year cycle (2023-2026).

Up to USD 1,250,000 per year for operational/running costs: USD 650,000 released in January each year for day-to-day activities, administration and running costs. Up to USD 600,000 paid in July each year, provided that the member association fulfils up to ten specific activities during the year (USD 50,000 per activity). These activities include: (1) organising men’s, women’s and youth competitions (two age groups for both girls and boys) – each competition should involve at least ten clubs for at least 90 matches and for at least six months each year; (2) having active men’s, women’s and youth national teams – each one participating in at least four matches per year; (3) having a functioning and regularly updated IT player registration and competition management system (provided free of charge by FIFA if needed); and (4) having men’s and women’s refereeing programmes. USD 3,000,000 over the period of the whole 2023-2026 cycle for projects tailored according to the member association’s approved contract of agreed objectives, and in particular relating to football infrastructure (e.g. pitches, technical centres, training grounds, stadiums and headquarters) Projects may include other development areas provided that the member association has at least one stadium/pitch allowing international matches to be played, suitable association headquarters, and a functioning technical centre. Up to USD 1,000,000 per year for travel and accommodation, and up to USD 200,000 per four-year cycle for football equipment for those member associations needing the most assistance: A member association is identified as needing the most assistance provided that its annual revenue does not exceed USD 4 million (reflected in the annual statutory audit report of the previous year and submitted to FIFA by 30 June each year).

For confederations Forward 3.0 provides a contribution of USD 60 million over the four-year cycle (2023-2026) for each confederation, aimed at developing, promoting and organising football in general within the regions of its member associations. This contribution will be released in equal biannual installments of USD 7.5 million in January and July of each relevant year.

For zonal/regional associations Under Forward 3.0, each zonal/regional association will receive a contribution of up to USD 5 million over the four-year cycle (2023-2026).

USD 1.25 million will be released to the relevant confederations in January of each relevant year for the zonal/regional associations to organise regional men’s, women’s and youth competitions (for girls and boys). These funds shall only be distributed where the zonal/ regional association organises at least one women’s, two boys’ and two girls’ competitions (for national teams or clubs) during the relevant year.

Reporting and auditing

FIFA Forward 1.0 introduced enhanced oversight controls to ensure that the investment in football development is transparent, carefully managed and effective.

​One contract of agreed objectives per association, setting the strategy for development over two to four years, approved by the Development Committee

All tailor-made projects must be linked to the approved contract of agreed objectives

Any project above USD 300,000 to be approved by the Development Committee

FIFA administration to monitor the implementation of projects and their legacy and impact Independent financial audits of Forward funds for each association

Enhanced development regulations, including greater powers of oversight and tougher compliance measures

Publication of independent audits of member associations’ annual finances

Under FIFA Forward 2.0. member associations shall:

Ensure that the principles of anti-discrimination, diversity, accessibility and inclusion, and human rights for all are protected and promoted

Take measures to protect and safeguard children and minors from potential abuses and to promote their wellbeing within football

Avoid any situation giving rise to a conflict of interests

Avoid the usage of cash

Maintain all supporting documentation for all expenditures and payments made with FIFA Forward funds

Use the FIFA funds exclusively for the purposes allocated

Use contributions and funds allocated under Forward 1.0 by 31 December 2020. Any funds not used according to purpose shall be deducted from the entitlement of the 2019-2022 cycle

Forward 3.0 follows the same main objective as outlined in Forward 1.0 and Forward 2.0 in addition to:

Immediately inform the FIFA general secretariat in the event of any difficulty and/or changes concerning the implementation of the established agreed objectives

Reduce the environmental impact of its activities and use the resources in a responsible manner in order to achieve growth that is sustainable and respects the environment

Ensure that funds requested will not be requested as part of any other request for funding from FIFA, a confederation, a member association, a regional association or any other authority or entity

Under Forward 3.0, unused funds will be accrued until 31 December 2028.

