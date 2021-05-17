Football regulatory

In addition, it also provides sports legal and governance support internally and to member associations. In its daily operations, the subdivision is split into four departments, each with varying responsibilities. The Players' Status department is primarily responsible for managing the procedures relating to disputes between football stakeholders and regulatory applications (e.g. the international transfer of a minor, or change of sporting nationality) decided by the Football Tribunal. The Regulatory Enforcement department investigates and manages compliance with sporting regulations relating to the football transfer system.