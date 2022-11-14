Football Unites the World is a global movement to inspire, unite and develop through football. It brings people together, all over the world, to celebrate the beautiful game. It represents the commitment of those who live football – be they players, coaches or fans – to shape our communities and society.

Continued commitment for social causes during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

FIFA is committed to using football’s power as a force for good and leveraging our partnerships with United Nations agencies to achieve this goal.

Unite for Inclusion

FIFA and UN Human Rights (OHCHR) joined forces during the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand to raise awareness to end discrimination in football and to promote inclusion.

Unite for Indigenous Peoples

FIFA recognised the importance of preserving the rights and lands of the First Nations and Indigenous Peoples around the world and was proud to use football to highlight this during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Unite for Gender Equality

Gender equality is a fundamental human right and is critical for a peaceful and sustainable world. FIFA and UN Women partnered to emphasise the critical importance of gender equality, raising awareness on the biggest global stage in women’s sport.

Unite for Peace

FIFA and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, joined forces to raise awareness around the right to seek asylum for those forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution.

Unite for Education for All

Education is a fundamental human right. And yet, many children around the world are being deprived of access to quality education and learning. Unite for Education for All raised awareness of this and how to tackle it.

Unite for Ending Violence Against Women

FIFA and UN Women partnered to raise awareness of the dangers to those at risk and to campaign for ending violence against women and girls.

Unite for Zero Hunger

Using the reach of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Australia and New Zealand™, FIFA worked with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to raise awareness of the importance of adults and children having access to food.

Football is Joy, Peace, Hope, Love Passion

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ brought us all some of the most unforgettable moments and gave people from around the world the opportunity to feel the joy, peace, hope, love and passion for the women’s game.

A GLOBAL STORY OF UNITY AT THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™ IN PICTURES

Nerilia Mondesir of Haiti signs autographs following their FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match with England.

Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard of Denmark cheers after the team's 1-0 victory over China, at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

A global story of unity at the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™ in Pictures

Salem Al Dawsari celebrates scoring for Al Hilal in their 3-2 semi-final win against Flamengo, at Stade Ibn-Batouta

Flagbearers at the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™ Final match, between Real Madrid and Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah

A global story of unity at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Pictures

Flagbearers with the ‘Football Unites the World’ flag at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium during anthems ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales.

FIFA ‘Football Unites the World’ armband awaits Morocco captain, Romain Saïss ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match against Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium.