Football Unites the World is a global movement to inspire, unite and develop through football. It brings people together, all over the world, to celebrate the beautiful game. It represents the commitment of those who live football – be they players, coaches or fans – to shape our communities and society.
Continued commitment for social causes during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
FIFA is committed to using football’s power as a force for good and leveraging our partnerships with United Nations agencies to achieve this goal.
A GLOBAL STORY OF UNITY AT THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™ IN PICTURES
Nerilia Mondesir of Haiti signs autographs following their FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match with England.
Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard of Denmark cheers after the team's 1-0 victory over China, at Perth Rectangular Stadium.
A global story of unity at the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™ in Pictures
Salem Al Dawsari celebrates scoring for Al Hilal in their 3-2 semi-final win against Flamengo, at Stade Ibn-Batouta
Flagbearers at the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™ Final match, between Real Madrid and Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah
A global story of unity at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Pictures
Flagbearers with the ‘Football Unites the World’ flag at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium during anthems ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales.
