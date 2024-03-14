29. Reserves

FIFA was established in the legal form of an association in accordance with articles 60ff. of the Swiss Civil Code. Pursuant to article 2 of its Statutes, FIFA’s objective is to improve the game of football constantly and promote it globally, particularly through youth and development programmes. FIFA is a non-profit organisation and is obliged to spend its results, reserves and funds for this purpose. As FIFA is an association, no dividends are paid. In the event of the dissolution of FIFA, its funds shall not be distributed, but transferred to the supreme court of the country in which the headquarters are situated. The supreme court shall invest them in gilt-edged securities until the re-establishment of the federation. FIFA’s goal is to maintain its solid reserve level in order to cover inherent risks in connection with the FIFA World Cup and to finance its non-profit activities, especially future development activities and other FIFA events.