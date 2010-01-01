The following persons are regarded as related parties: members of the Council, the President, the Secretary General and the key management personnel as well as their close family members. In 2023, short-term employee benefits for related parties amounted to USD 34 million (2022: USD 30.2 million). In addition to these short-term employee benefits, FIFA contributes to post-employment benefits. The pension expenses in 2023 amounted to USD 1.8 million (2022: USD 1.8 million). Further disclosures and information are available in the “Compensation” section of the FIFA Annual Report 2023.