26. Contract liabilities

in TUSD
2023
2022
|Contract liabilities as at 1 January
|265,135
|2,626,033
|Revenue recognised that was included in the contract liability balance at the beginning of the period
|-212,498
|-2,490,606
|Increases due to payments made or payments due, excluding amounts received as revenue during the period
|410,282
|129,708
|Contract liabilities as at 31 December
|462,919
|265,135
|Of which current
|122,625
|233,458
|Of which non-current
|340,294
|31,677
Contract liabilities are recognised if FIFA has received consideration or if the amount is due in advance of FIFA’s performance under a contract. They are recognised as revenue when FIFA satisfies its contractually agreed performance obligations to the customer.