In March 2023 FIFA launched the most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, with the Congress appointing, for the first time ever, the host(s) of the 2027 edition on 17 May 2024. The process for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ maintained all key elements from the successful FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ bidding process, such as the publication of key content and documentation, the inclusion of robust rules of conduct and the implementation of a comprehensive evaluation model. In addition, the 2027 process was further enhanced to include new elements.