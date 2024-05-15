Organisation

FIFA Council

The FIFA Council is the main decision making body of the organisation in the intervals of FIFA Congress.

The final composition of the FIFA Council consists of 37 members: one President, elected by the FIFA Congress; eight vice presidents, and 28 other members elected by the member associations – each for a term of four years. A minimum of one female representative must be elected per confederation. The President and the members of the Council may serve for no more than three terms of office (whether consecutive or not).

BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Council Meeting at The Athenee Hotel on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA Women's Club World Cup will be crucial for the women’s game, FIFA President says
15 May 2024
BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 18: The Adidas Fussballliebe, Official Match Ball of the UEFA Euro 2024, is seen during an international friendly match between Germany and Turkey at Olympiastadion on November 18, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council appoints working group to recommend potential rule changes to the current FIFA Regulations Governing International Matches
15 May 2024
France's women's team players take part in a training session in Clairefontaine en Yvelines, southwest of Paris, on April 6 , 2015, ahead of the friendly football match against Canada to be held on April 9. AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Critical calendar to optimise women’s football planning and professionalisation
15 May 2024
BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with (L-R) FIFA Senior Vice-President and AFC President HE Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström, FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez, FIFA Vice-President and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and FIFA Vice-President and CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the FIFA Council Meeting at The Athenee Hotel on May 15, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council approves Women’s International Match Calendar 2026-2029
15 May 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 09: A FIFA logo next to the entrance at the FIFA headquarters on October 9, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)
FIFA Council
Agenda for FIFA Council meeting now available
13 May 2024
FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy
Organisation
Qatar appointed as host of FIFA U-17 World Cup™ annually from 2025 to 2029
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Trophy
Organisation
Morocco awarded multi-year hosting rights to FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup™
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) with FIFA Deputy Secretary General Alasdair Bell (L) and FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström (R) during a FIFA Council Meeting at HoF, Home of FIFA on March 14, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions ahead of the 74th FIFA Congress
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JULY 06: Aerial drone images at HoF, the Home of FIFA on July 6, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
Agenda for FIFA Council meeting now available
KIGALI,RWANDA - NOVEMBER 28: A general view during the Financial Governance Workshop Kigali, Day 1 on November 28, 2023 in Kigali,Rwanda. (Photo by Logan Aimable/FIFA)
Legal
FIFA introduces new regulatory framework for national dispute resolution chambers
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: Football Federation of Chile President Pablo Milad during FIFA Football Summit 2023 on December 21, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Chile
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ will inspire the next generation in Chile
Gianni INFANTINO

Gianni INFANTINO

President

Switzerland

Gianni INFANTINO

Italy

Gianni INFANTINO
Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim AL KHALIFA

Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim AL KHALIFA

Senior Vice President

Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim AL KHALIFA

Bahrain

Alejandro DOMÍNGUEZ

Alejandro DOMÍNGUEZ

Vice President

Alejandro DOMÍNGUEZ

Paraguay

Vittorio MONTAGLIANI

Vittorio MONTAGLIANI

Vice President

Vittorio MONTAGLIANI

Canada

Aleksander ČEFERIN

Aleksander ČEFERIN

Vice President

Aleksander ČEFERIN

Slovenia

Lambert MALTOCK

Lambert MALTOCK

Vice President

Lambert MALTOCK

Vanuatu

Patrice MOTSEPE

Patrice MOTSEPE

Vice President

Patrice MOTSEPE

South Africa

Sándor CSÁNYI

Sándor CSÁNYI

Vice President

Sándor CSÁNYI

Hungary

Debbie HEWITT

Debbie HEWITT

Vice President

Debbie HEWITT

England

Hany ABO RIDA

Hany ABO RIDA

Member

Hany ABO RIDA

Egypt

Kohzo TASHIMA

Kohzo TASHIMA

Member

Kohzo TASHIMA

Japan

Sonia FULFORD

Sonia FULFORD

Member

Sonia FULFORD

Turks and Caicos Islands

Luis HERNÁNDEZ

Luis HERNÁNDEZ

Member

Luis HERNÁNDEZ

Cuba

Maria Sol MUÑOZ

Maria Sol MUÑOZ

Member

Maria Sol MUÑOZ

Ecuador

Evelina CHRISTILLIN

Evelina CHRISTILLIN

Member

Evelina CHRISTILLIN

Italy

Ramón JESURÚN

Ramón JESURÚN

Member

Ramón JESURÚN

Colombia

Dejan SAVIĆEVIĆ

Dejan SAVIĆEVIĆ

Member

Dejan SAVIĆEVIĆ

Montenegro

Mariano ARANETA

Mariano ARANETA

Member

Mariano ARANETA

Philippines

Georgios KOUMAS

Georgios KOUMAS

Member

Georgios KOUMAS

Cyprus

Johanna WOOD

Johanna WOOD

Member

Johanna WOOD

Aotearoa New Zealand

Rajesh PATEL

Rajesh PATEL

Member

Rajesh PATEL

Fiji

Ignacio ALONSO

Ignacio ALONSO

Member

Ignacio ALONSO

Uruguay

Fouzi LEKJAA

Fouzi LEKJAA

Member

Fouzi LEKJAA

Morocco

Mamoutou TOURÉ

Mamoutou TOURÉ

Member

Mamoutou TOURÉ

Mali

Mathurin DE CHACUS

Mathurin DE CHACUS

Member

Mathurin DE CHACUS

Benin

Amaju PINNICK

Amaju PINNICK

Member

Amaju PINNICK

Nigeria

Isha JOHANSEN

Isha JOHANSEN

Member

Isha JOHANSEN

Sierra Leone

Răzvan BURLEANU

Răzvan BURLEANU

Member

Răzvan BURLEANU

Romania

Yon DE LUISA

Yon DE LUISA

Member

Yon DE LUISA

Mexico

DATUK HAJI HAMIDIN BIN HAJI MOHD AMIN

DATUK HAJI HAMIDIN BIN HAJI MOHD AMIN

Member

DATUK HAJI HAMIDIN BIN HAJI MOHD AMIN

Malaysia

Sheikh Hamad Khalifa AL THANI

Sheikh Hamad Khalifa AL THANI

Member

Sheikh Hamad Khalifa AL THANI

Qatar

Yasser ALMISEHAL

Yasser ALMISEHAL

Member

Yasser ALMISEHAL

Saudi Arabia

Kanya KEOMANY

Kanya KEOMANY

Member

Kanya KEOMANY

Laos

Rodolfo VILLALOBOS

Rodolfo VILLALOBOS

Member

Rodolfo VILLALOBOS

Costa Rica

Ednaldo Rodrigues Gomes

Ednaldo Rodrigues Gomes

Member

Ednaldo Rodrigues Gomes

Brazil

Fernando GOMES

Fernando GOMES

Member

Fernando GOMES

Portugal

Bernd Neuendorf

Bernd Neuendorf

Member

Bernd Neuendorf

Germany

Mattias GRAFSTRÖM

Mattias GRAFSTRÖM

Secretary General ad interim

Mattias GRAFSTRÖM

Sweden

The Bureau of the Council shall deal with all matters within the competence of the Council requiring immediate decision between two meetings of the Council. The Bureau of the Council shall consist of a maximum of seven members. The FIFA President and the six confederation presidents are ex officio members of the Bureau of the Council. The President shall convene meetings of the Bureau of the Council. If a meeting cannot be convened within an appropriate period of time, decisions may be passed through other means of communication. Such decisions shall have immediate legal effect. The President shall notify the Council immediately of the decisions passed by the Bureau of the Council. All decisions taken by the Bureau of the Council shall be ratified by the Council at its next meeting.

