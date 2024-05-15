FIFA Council

The Bureau of the Council shall deal with all matters within the competence of the Council requiring immediate decision between two meetings of the Council. The Bureau of the Council shall consist of a maximum of seven members. The FIFA President and the six confederation presidents are ex officio members of the Bureau of the Council. The President shall convene meetings of the Bureau of the Council. If a meeting cannot be convened within an appropriate period of time, decisions may be passed through other means of communication. Such decisions shall have immediate legal effect. The President shall notify the Council immediately of the decisions passed by the Bureau of the Council. All decisions taken by the Bureau of the Council shall be ratified by the Council at its next meeting.