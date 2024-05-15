What We Do
The FIFA Council is the main decision making body of the organisation in the intervals of FIFA Congress.
The final composition of the FIFA Council consists of 37 members: one President, elected by the FIFA Congress; eight vice presidents, and 28 other members elected by the member associations – each for a term of four years. A minimum of one female representative must be elected per confederation. The President and the members of the Council may serve for no more than three terms of office (whether consecutive or not).
More
Vice Presidents
Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim AL KHALIFA
Senior Vice President
Bahrain
Alejandro DOMÍNGUEZ
Vice President
Paraguay
Vittorio MONTAGLIANI
Vice President
Canada
Aleksander ČEFERIN
Vice President
Slovenia
Lambert MALTOCK
Vice President
Vanuatu
Patrice MOTSEPE
Vice President
South Africa
Sándor CSÁNYI
Vice President
Hungary
Debbie HEWITT
Vice President
England
Members
Hany ABO RIDA
Member
Egypt
Kohzo TASHIMA
Member
Japan
Sonia FULFORD
Member
Turks and Caicos Islands
Luis HERNÁNDEZ
Member
Cuba
Maria Sol MUÑOZ
Member
Ecuador
Evelina CHRISTILLIN
Member
Italy
Ramón JESURÚN
Member
Colombia
Dejan SAVIĆEVIĆ
Member
Montenegro
Mariano ARANETA
Member
Philippines
Georgios KOUMAS
Member
Cyprus
Johanna WOOD
Member
Aotearoa New Zealand
Rajesh PATEL
Member
Fiji
Ignacio ALONSO
Member
Uruguay
Fouzi LEKJAA
Member
Morocco
Mamoutou TOURÉ
Member
Mali
Mathurin DE CHACUS
Member
Benin
Amaju PINNICK
Member
Nigeria
Isha JOHANSEN
Member
Sierra Leone
Răzvan BURLEANU
Member
Romania
Yon DE LUISA
Member
Mexico
DATUK HAJI HAMIDIN BIN HAJI MOHD AMIN
Member
Malaysia
Sheikh Hamad Khalifa AL THANI
Member
Qatar
Yasser ALMISEHAL
Member
Saudi Arabia
Kanya KEOMANY
Member
Laos
Rodolfo VILLALOBOS
Member
Costa Rica
Ednaldo Rodrigues Gomes
Member
Brazil
Fernando GOMES
Member
Portugal
Bernd Neuendorf
Member
Germany
Secretary General
Mattias GRAFSTRÖM
Secretary General ad interim
Sweden
Bureau of FIFA Council
The Bureau of the Council shall deal with all matters within the competence of the Council requiring immediate decision between two meetings of the Council. The Bureau of the Council shall consist of a maximum of seven members. The FIFA President and the six confederation presidents are ex officio members of the Bureau of the Council. The President shall convene meetings of the Bureau of the Council. If a meeting cannot be convened within an appropriate period of time, decisions may be passed through other means of communication. Such decisions shall have immediate legal effect. The President shall notify the Council immediately of the decisions passed by the Bureau of the Council. All decisions taken by the Bureau of the Council shall be ratified by the Council at its next meeting.