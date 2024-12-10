Latest from FIFA Council

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 10: A view of the FIFA Women's World Cup Winner's Trophy during the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027 date announcement piece to camera after FIFA Council Meeting No.30 at the Home of FIFA on December 10, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ dates confirmed
10 Dec 2024
A sign of FIFA is seen at the football's World governing body headquarters on December 17, 2015 in Zurich. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
FIFA Council
Agenda for FIFA Council meeting now available
9 Dec 2024
TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 19: adidas official match ball during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 match between Portugal and Tajikistan at Humo Arena on September 19, 2024 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Futsal
FIFA Council approves FIFA Futsal International Match Calendar 2025-2028
18 Oct 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 3: A general view during the FIFA Council Meeting No.29 at Home of FIFA on October 3, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA Member Associations and upcoming FIFA competitions
3 Oct 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 2: A general view prior to FIFA Council Meeting No.29 at the Home of FIFA on October 2, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
Agenda for FIFA Council meeting now available
2 Oct 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JULY 10: General view of the Home of FIFA on 10 July, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Organisation
FIFA update
30 Aug 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 29: The FIFA World Cup 2030™ and 2034™ bid handover at FIFA's Paris office on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino hails "historical agreement" in the FIFA World Cup™ bidding process for 2030 and 2034
29 Jul 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JULY 9: General view of the member association flags at Home of FIFA on 9 July, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Organisation
FIFA update
18 Jul 2024
BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Council Meeting at The Athenee Hotel on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA Women's Club World Cup will be crucial for the women’s game, FIFA President says
15 May 2024
France's women's team players take part in a training session in Clairefontaine en Yvelines, southwest of Paris, on April 6 , 2015, ahead of the friendly football match against Canada to be held on April 9. AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Critical calendar to optimise women’s football planning and professionalisation
15 May 2024
BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 18: The Adidas Fussballliebe, Official Match Ball of the UEFA Euro 2024, is seen during an international friendly match between Germany and Turkey at Olympiastadion on November 18, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council appoints working group to recommend potential rule changes to the current FIFA Regulations Governing International Matches
15 May 2024
BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with (L-R) FIFA Senior Vice-President and AFC President HE Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström, FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez, FIFA Vice-President and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and FIFA Vice-President and CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the FIFA Council Meeting at The Athenee Hotel on May 15, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council approves Women’s International Match Calendar 2026-2029
15 May 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 09: A FIFA logo next to the entrance at the FIFA headquarters on October 9, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)
FIFA Council
Agenda for FIFA Council meeting now available
13 May 2024
FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy
Organisation
Qatar appointed as host of FIFA U-17 World Cup™ annually from 2025 to 2029
14 Mar 2024
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Trophy
Organisation
Morocco awarded multi-year hosting rights to FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup™
14 Mar 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) with FIFA Deputy Secretary General Alasdair Bell (L) and FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström (R) during a FIFA Council Meeting at HoF, Home of FIFA on March 14, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions ahead of the 74th FIFA Congress
14 Mar 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JULY 06: Aerial drone images at HoF, the Home of FIFA on July 6, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
Agenda for FIFA Council meeting now available
12 Mar 2024
KIGALI,RWANDA - NOVEMBER 28: A general view during the Financial Governance Workshop Kigali, Day 1 on November 28, 2023 in Kigali,Rwanda. (Photo by Logan Aimable/FIFA)
Legal
FIFA introduces new regulatory framework for national dispute resolution chambers
18 Jan 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: Football Federation of Chile President Pablo Milad during FIFA Football Summit 2023 on December 21, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Chile
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ will inspire the next generation in Chile
28 Dec 2023
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 17: FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds up a sign announcing Chile as the hosts for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 during a FIFA Council Meeting on December 17, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Pascal Bitz/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council appoints Chile and Poland as hosts of FIFA youth competitions
17 Dec 2023
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) FIFA Vice-President and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, FIFA Senior Vice-President HE Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström and FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez during a FIFA Council Meeting on December 17, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council confirms key details for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
17 Dec 2023
Cookie Settings