The second edition of the FIFA Women’s Football Convention took place in Sydney/Gadigal, Australia, on 18 and 19 August 2023 as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, the biggest women’s single-sporting event in the world, came to its thrilling conclusion. The FIFA Women’s Football Convention brought together leaders from the world of football to discuss the development of women’s football, whilst showcasing best practices to further inspire the growth of the women’s game around the world.