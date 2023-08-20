Division focus
The Women's Football Division oversees FIFA's investment in dedicated funding, human resources, and innovative, tailor-made development programmes. These are all core parts of our FIFA Women's Football Strategy, which charts the course for how FIFA will take concrete steps to empower girls and women, make football a sport for all and advocate against gender discrimination.
FIFA has three women’s football-specific goals:
Grow Participation
Enhance the Commercial Value
Build the Foundations
These goals will be achieved through the execution of five pillars:
Develop and grow: On and off the pitch
Showcase the game: Improve women’s football competitions
Communicate and commercialise: Broaden the exposure and value
Govern and lead: Strive for gender balance
Educate and empower: Build capacity and knowledge
Bolstering the women’s game at all levels is a priority, made clear by Goal 8. Deliver the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup™ ever in 2023 to help drive further development in women’s football of the Strategic Objectives 2023-2027.