Division: Professional Football

Division focus

The aim of the Professional Football division is to centralise all professional football-related areas, facilitating a knowledge-based, efficient and coordinated approach to drive the growth and development of professional football around the world.

The division coordinates the management of key professional stakeholder relations with the goal of promoting the vision and mission of FIFA, ensuring the evolution of professional football competition and that its strategic development is in line with the overall Strategic Objectives for global football.

