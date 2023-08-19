The FIFA Statutes (art. 3) underline the organisation’s commitment to respect all internationally recognised human rights and to strive to promote the protection of these rights. In addition, FIFA’s Code of Ethics calls for zero tolerance to any form of abuse or harassment within football. In respect of climate protection commitments, FIFA joined the Climate Neutral Now campaign in 2016. In 2018, FIFA signed the UN’s Sports for Climate Action Framework and committed to becoming greenhouse gas emission neutral. Most recently, FIFA signed the UNFCCC Framework for Sports revised pledge at the annual UN climate change conference in Glasgow (COP 26) to reduce emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and to reach net-zero by 2040.