Division focus
The aim of the World Cup Division is to ensure the success of our world-class competitions and events – wherever they take place as it relates to the Strategic Objectives: 2023-2027.
The division takes full responsibility for ensuring fit-for-purpose organisational structures tailored to efficient planning, realistic budgets, integrated operations, and exceptional delivery - allowing to develop expertise knowledge across a range of areas, which can be drawn on to service the entire football community.