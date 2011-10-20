Division focus
As world football’s governing body, FIFA is firmly committed to the principles of the rule of law, good governance and transparency.
In this context, the FIFA Legal & Compliance Division provides advice to the various FIFA divisions and to all internal bodies and committees, which, primarily, are governed by the FIFA Statutes and regulations. The FIFA Legal & Compliance Division is also responsible for the whole of FIFA’s legal portfolio in cases before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or ordinary courts.
The division contributes towards FIFA’s new vision by supporting Goal 1. FIFA Statutes, Goal 2. Transfer system reform and Goal 5. Development & FIFA Academies of the Strategic Objectives.