Transparency is a key component of FIFA’s commitment towards good governance. FIFA publishes its annual financial report every year with full transparency, and in line with the International Financial Report Standards (IFRS). The report must be audited by its statutory auditor and approved by the FIFA Finance Committee, the FIFA Council and, finally, by the FIFA Congress.

FIFA operates in a four-year cycle, with the FIFA World Cup™ being the crowning event in the fourth year, and is the main source of the organisation’s revenues. FIFA revenues come from the sale of television broadcasting, marketing and licensing and hospitality rights and ticket sales. For the 2019-2022 financial period, FIFA revenue totalled to a new record of USD 7,568 million.

This substantial financial achievement provides global football with a solid financial foundation from which to flourish. Under the new leadership of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s investments in football development have reached an unprecedented level over the period of 2016-2022. With the increasing investment, FIFA successfully launched FIFA Forward Programme 1.0 and 2.0, the Football for Schools Programme, the FIFA Women’s Football Development Programme, the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Plan, the Talent Development Scheme, and other football development programmes, and established the FIFA Foundation.