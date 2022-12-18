Division focus
The Partnerships & Media Division is responsible for generating interest and income through regional and global initiatives, spearheading a collective strategy that underpins the long-term development of football worldwide with direct impact with regards to the Strategic Objectives: 2023-2027.
The division oversees the design and delivery of dynamic campaigns that strengthen bonds and forge meaningful new connections with audiences and stakeholders by operating across areas as diverse as marketing, ticketing, hospitality, licensing, corporate development, business intelligence, gaming and partnership sales.