Such products might be completely new creations brought to market by start-ups or variations of existing products that do not meet established standards and requirements due to their innovative nature. To be considered, any product must specifically address one of the challenges outlined in the FIFA Innovation Programme. With a limit of two years per project, the programme has a transparent and uniform process whereby the product must not only meet a concrete need set out by FIFA but also, unlike many other innovation platforms, fulfill a clear objective within the designated period by following an agreed path.