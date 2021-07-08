What we do
Research lies at the heart of FIFA’s mission to investigate, develop, implement, and standardise football-related products, playing surfaces, and cutting-edge technologies.
FIFA’s research efforts are rooted in empirical evidence, ensuring that football evolves on a foundation of scientific rigor. The Research and Standards department leads this charge, applying advanced scientific methodologies and data-driven insights to shape the future of the game. Whether testing new materials for playing surfaces or certifying state-of-the-art tracking systems, FIFA is committed to enhancing performance, safety, and accessibility across all levels of the sport.
Central to these efforts is the FIFA Research Programme, which unites academia, technology, and football in a collaborative effort to create innovative solutions and generate actionable knowledge. This approach ensures that advancements in football are not only cutting-edge but also practical and accessible to the global football community.
A flagship achievement of the programme has been its pivotal role in developing and validating Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT), successfully deployed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. This innovation has revolutionised the precision and efficiency of offside decisions, underscoring FIFA’s commitment to enhancing fairness and the quality of officiating at the highest level.