The FIFA Innovation Programme provides a platform for FIFA to engage with organisations whose products have shown merit in solving one of football’s pressing problems but, for whatever reason, are not currently in a position to be used in the game.

Providers can pitch their solutions under a specific innovation challenge or one of the listed priority areas. Providers whose pitches are deemed to meet the relevant criteria are given the opportunity to further demonstrate the value of their proposal, with a view to becoming a FIFA Innovation Programme member and entering into a project with FIFA.

Step 1: Application

Providers must submit applications via the FIFA Innovation Programme Portal and include video explanations and/or demonstrations and supporting documentation, as well as details of project sponsors and intellectual property protection, etc. FIFA requests that some company information be provided so as to enable it to carry out due diligence.

Instructions about how to use the FIFA Innovation Programme Portal can be found here.

Step 2: Review of application

Once FIFA receives an application, it is reviewed for merit and checked against the relevant challenge. A due diligence process is conducted on the basis of the information provided, and information on the provider that is available in the public domain. Proposals may be rejected outright, rejected with an invitation to resubmit or accepted. FIFA endeavours to provide feedback on all rejected pitches, but in some instances, this may not be possible.

While the application is under review, additional information and/or demonstrations may be requested to support the decision-making process. In addition to the merit of the pitch, FIFA will assess any possible impact on the Laws of the Game (if appropriate) and requirements for agreements in relation to data-sharing/processing, data protection and/or non-disclosure.

If the application is deemed to be successful, a kick-off meeting (in person or virtual) is organised to set out the terms of the innovation project, for which a clear project charter is required under the agreement to be signed between the provider and FIFA.

Step 3: Agreement on Project Charter

The mutually agreed innovation project charter should contain the following:

Solution: detailed information regarding the proposed solution and how it meets/fits into the challenge/priority area established by FIFA Value: information regarding the expected direct or indirect value to football stakeholders (in terms of improving the game or the game experience), with a proposal on how this could be assessed Development: information in relation to how the solution is expected to develop over the course of the project period (up to two years), with a clear acknowledgement of the maturity of the solution at the project launch stage Testing schedule: agreements on controlled trials or experiments that are required to validate the solution (any such trial or experiment held in a competitive match in which the Laws of the Game are impacted requires explicit written approval from The International Football Association Board – The IFAB) Timeline: an agreement regarding intermediate reporting, deliverables and outputs over the course of the project period Publications/reporting: the format to be used in reporting the final results at the conclusion of the project Supporting body (if required): confirmation from a supporting body (e.g. FIFA member association, professional league/competition, professional club, federation/league of another professional sport or FIFA Commercial Partner) that is willing to provide resources to support the project Legal and ethics approval (if required): following an assessment of processes and potential risks Independent assessment (if required): an assessment carried out by an independent body, such as an academic institution or a testing laboratory, that could validate or certify elements of the solution (e.g. safety, durability, etc.).

Step 4: Membership of the FIFA Innovation Programme

As per the project charter, the project is launched upon the signature of the agreement.

If the project is not bound by a non-disclosure agreement, the selected solution may be listed on the FIFA Innovation Programme website (if deemed appropriate by FIFA). The company would be entitled to use the mark and official designation “Member of the FIFA Innovation Programme” for the duration of the project, but only in conjunction with the project in question.

Step 5: Project completion

Following a review of all of the outputs and deliverables over the project period, FIFA determines the final outcome of each project, with reference to the relevant charter.

Depending on the solution and nature of the innovation, several potential outcomes could be realised, including the following: