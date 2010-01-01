Notes

33. Contingent liabilities

FIFA is currently involved in a number of legal disputes arising from its operating activities. In relation to the majority of these disputes, FIFA considers the possibility of any outflow in settlement to be remote. Therefore, FIFA has not recognised a provision in relation to these legal matters. The safeguarding of FIFA’s interest in the ongoing legal matters and the protection against currently known legal risks will continue to generate some costs, which FIFA intends to limit to the strict minimum necessary.

More

32. Personnel expenses

Read More
34. Capital commitments

Read More