5. Other revenue

in TUSD
2023
2022
FIFA Club World Cup™75,54426,080
FIFA Quality Programme20,47411,133
Penalties/appeals8,5545,241
Revenue from the sale of film and video rights5,87410,176
FIFA Museum7,5765,163
Other operating revenue8,7924,279
Total other revenue126,81462,072

Other revenue is recognised in the reporting period in which the services are rendered. In 2023, this mainly consisted of revenue generated from the FIFA Club World Cup™ and the FIFA Quality Programme. The FIFA Quality Programme line item contains revenue mainly in connection with test programmes for footballs, football turf and goal-line technology.

